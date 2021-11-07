11/07/2021 at 09:05 CET

World leaders cannot be said to set an example of sustainability, not even when they attend a climate summit. National leaders have emitted hundreds of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere simply by traveling from Rome (where they held the G20 meeting) to Glasgow to attend COP26. This, together with the caravan of dozens of vehicles with which US leader Joe Biden travels to go to this summit, casts doubt on the sincerity of his intentions.

Already on the first day, the controversy arose due to the fact that Biden arrived in Glasgow with his presidential car (known as The Beast, because it weighs about 9,000 kilos) highly polluting due to its high weight. But, furthermore, behind him were several dozen more cars, almost 80 according to the Sky News chain. They include from an ambulance to vans with armed personnel in the event of a terrorist attack, as well as members of his entourage of advisers and assistants.

But that was not all, nor was Biden the only one to act in such an openly contradictory way with the speeches he later made to the attendees of the summit, based on the reduction of emissions.

And it is that there are not only polluting cars at the top, but also airplanes. All the participating leaders came with jets that release a large amount of CO2 into the atmosphere. In total, more than 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide would have been emitted just to travel from Rome to Glasgow aboard these planes, as reported by the BBC.

76 flights at Glasgow airport

Aviation enthusiasts at Prestwick Airport (which serves Glasgow) have enjoyed the unusual type of air traffic in recent days in that town.

And it is that not only have these special aircraft that transport the leaders and dignitaries landed, but Cargo planes with helicopters and caravan vehicles destined for these leaders have also landed.

FlightRadar24, an internet service that tracks air traffic, has recorded the number of non-commercial flights arriving at Glasgow, Prestwick and Edinburgh airports since October 27, excluding freight and daily local travel.

This website detected that there were 182 flights of this type, which represents double the total of the previous six days. That figure excludes some presidential jet flights, such as Biden’s plane, Air Force One.

Aviation analytics company Cirium told the BBC that there were a total of 76 private jet flights, or VIP flights, that arrived in Glasgow and its surroundings in the four days before 1 November.

What is the carbon footprint of private jet travel?

Flights produce greenhouse gases – mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) – by burning fuel. These gases contribute decisively to global warming.

Emissions from air travel per kilometer are known to be much worse than from any other form of transportation.

These emissions, however, vary considerably depending on the size, load levels and efficiency of the engines. In any case, private jets produce significantly more emissions per passenger than commercial jets.

There are many types of private jet models, but the Cessna Citation XLS – perhaps the most popular – burns an average of 1,023 liters of jet fuel per hour.

If we consider the trip from Rome to Glasgow by private jet – a flight that many of the G20 leaders took to get to COP26 – that would take about two hours and 45 minutes of flight time, which would require 2,813 liters of jet fuel.

Joe Biden’s trip to Glasgow included airlift in helicopter cargo planes and dozens of vehicles in his caravan, including the presidential limousine known as ‘the Beast’.

The UK Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) states that 2.54 kilos of carbon dioxide are emitted for every liter of jet fuel burned. So one of these flights would produce 7.1 tons of CO2.

However, BEIS recommends that to “capture the maximum climate impact” of flights, CO2 emissions figures should be multiplied by 1.9 to reflect the effect of non-carbon dioxide emissions released by large-scale aircraft. altitudes that scientists say increase the warming effect.

So the total emissions for this flight would be equal to 13.5 tons of CO2. Taking into account a capacity for nine passengers, each one would be responsible for 1.5 tons during their trip.

A commercial flight would emit less CO2

However, if our world leaders had opted for a commercial flight from Rome to Glasgow, their emissions would have been a quarter ton each. Despite the fact that commercial flights consume more fuel per hour, they can carry far more passengers than a jet private, thus reducing emissions per person.

“An enormous amount of fuel is used during the take-off and landing of an airplane, no matter how many people are on board. So an already very polluting mode of transport (commercial aviation) becomes but (with private jets), ”says Dr Debbie Hopkins, an expert in the decarbonization of transport at the University of Oxford.

