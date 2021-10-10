10/10/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

The depression It is the most common disease in the world and, according to the World Health Organization, affects 264 million people around the world. The UN body points out that, in 2030, this mood disorder will be the leading cause of disability in young people and adults.

“This has to do with cultural aspects of modern societies, where the family, the group, the relationship of mutual help have been undervalued & mldr; And it has been strengthened with the use of new technologies, with which you isolate yourself and you are with you same & rdquor ;, says the president of the Spanish Association of Mental Health Nursing (AEESME), Francisco Megías-Lizancos.

Although depression currently has effective treatments, more than half of those affected, according to WHO data, do not receive them. Among the causes: lack of resources, trained health personnel and stigma.

The social stigma of mental diseases, which I am still latent today, is the main burden in the diagnosis, late or, even, with an erroneous evaluation. “Many times it is difficult for us to clarify the emotion we are feeling. For this reason, one of the nurses’ jobs is the promotion of mental health and prevention & rdquor ;, says Rubén Chacón-Cabanillas, a specialist nurse in mental health and member of AEESME, to Looking for responses.

“It is important that in educational centers children and adolescents, before knowing how to name mental illnesses, work on self-esteem, impulse control & mldr; From an attitude of listening and accompaniment & rdquor ;, he assures. “Offer alternatives and solutions trying to reduce medicalized reactions and, above all, look for other resources where the nurse has this capacity to accompany & rdquor ;.

Suicide: the main cause of death in young people

At worst, depression can lead to suicide. And, it is that, as the Official College of Psychology of Madrid has warned, the attempts to suicide and self-harm from the pandemic.

“I believe that prevention would not be possible if we do not attend and listen to those people who have been impacted by the drama of suicide. This is why professionals do not have to be afraid to ask for your help. We have to listen to them and take them into account because it is a way of understanding the reality of suicide & rdquor ;, warns Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez, Governing Board of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, during the initiative ‘Let’s talk about & mldr; Suicide’.

The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows that in 2019 3,671 people committed suicide in Spain, becoming the main cause of death among young people between 15 and 29 years old.

World Mental Health Day

This Sunday, October 10, is celebrated the World Mental Health Day that this year, and even with the coronavirus pandemic, has the slogan ‘Mental health care for all: let’s make it happen’.

“We claim that in all the Autonomous Communities the professional category of mental health nurse specialists& rdquor ;, points out Professor Francisco Megías-Lizancos, president of AEESME. “And that all nursing positions in all mental health units are filled by specialist nurses & rdquor ;, he continues.

This category is only created in several Autonomous Communities such as Murcia, Galicia or Extremadura. Megías-Lizancos insists that professional categorization will be essential to guarantee the best care. “Is required quality of care mental health and it will be better if those responsible are specialized in that matter & rdquor ;, he says. Although “there are general nurses with a lot of time working who do it very well and with enough knowledge & rdquor ;.

But, the professor insists: “If they are not specialists, there is no quality of care & rdquor ;.

On World Mental Health Day, emphasis is placed on some groups such as health workers, since a study from the United States warns of the risk of suicide among nurses, the very young, people who live alone and people with mental disorders .