11/15/2021

Netherlands He reaches the last day of the qualifying phase for the World Cup with options to be left out of the play-off. The ‘Orange‘is leader of Group G with two points of advantage over Turkey and Norway, his rival this Tuesday. If both pursuers win, the selection of Louis van Gaal will not be in Qatar. In the event of a tie on points with the Ottomans, the tulips lead them by 13 points in the ‘goal average’.

Therefore, everything happens to score before Norway, greatly diminished by the drop in Haaland. Although it does not arrive Netherlands in optimal conditions after allowing Memphis to equal a double against Montenegro that would have been worth qualifying.

As if that were not enough, this Monday Van Gaal starred in the scare of the day when he fell while riding a bicycle. Accident that, without being serious, forced him to direct the training from a golf cart.

For the meeting this Tuesday, which It will be played behind closed doors in De Kuip due to the increase in covid-19 infections in the country, the Dutch coach will not be able to count on the central defender Stefan de Vrij, injured. His place in the eleven is expected to occupy Matthijs de Ligt. Memphis Depay and Frenkie by Jong they are untouchable.

Procedure in Helsinki for France

France visit to Finland with the homework done on the last day of the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup 2022. ‘Les bleus’ have secured the pass as first in the group, while the Nordic team is second with three points more than Ukraine, who visits Bosnia.

“It is not a friendly match. It’s France’s last game and this shirt is a must & rdquor;said this Monday in Didier deschamps, who hinted that he will maintain his bet for 3-4-1-2 but with rotations in the interpreters. “There will be some changes & rdquor ;, he confirmed. The barcelonista Clément Lenglet, summoned at the last minute for the loss of Presnel Kimpembe, could have minutes.

Probable lineups

Netherlands: Biljow; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, F. de Jong, Klaassen; Bergwijn, Memphis, Danjuma.

Norway: Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Lode, Meling; Normann, Thorsby; Odegaard, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi; Sorloth.

Finland: Hradecky; Uronen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Vaisanen, Hamalainen; Kamara, Lod, Schuller; Pukki, Forss.

France: Lloris; Koundé, Zouma, L. Hernández; Pavard, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Digne; Griezmann; Mbappé, Ben Yedder.