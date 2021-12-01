The explosion of a bomb of the Second World War unearthed at a construction site in Munich, Germany, has left so far four injured people, one of them seriously, according to local police.

The events occurred this Wednesday shortly after noon, during the works of a new train line in Munich’s central station, one of the busiest in the country.

Related news

According to the newspaper Bild, the detonation could be heard several kilometers away and caused a plume of smoke to rise from the Donnersbergerbruecke station.

Photo: .

As a result, the area was cordoned off and rail services were briefly suspended; some local trains were also evacuated. After the fire service reported that there was no significant damage to the tracks, activities at the station resumed again.

In an interview for the German newspaper, the Bavarian Interior Minister, Joachim hermann, confirmed that the cause of the explosion was an old 550-pound (250-kilo) plane bomb dating from World War II, found during the railway company’s drilling works Deutsche bahn.

“Debris has flown several hundred meters away. The whole area is currently being searched,” Hermann told the German media.

The “sleeping bombs” of World War II

More than 70 years after the Second World War, ammunition finds are still frequent in Germany. Official estimates indicate that close to 15% of the bombs used in this war did not explode and in many cases they are imperceptible, since they are buried six meters underground.

According to the agency ., each year approximately 2 thousand tons of “live” bombs in this country. When they are located, they are usually deactivated by controlled explosions.

Photo: .

The operatives to deactivate calls “Sleeping bombs” they are common in this country. So far, the largest of which there is a record was the one carried out in 2016 in the city of Augsburg, when more than 50 thousand residents were evicted to deactivate a British explosive.

Minister Hermann noted that authorities are already investigating why the artifact was not discovered earlier, as construction sites are generally carefully scanned before construction begins in search of an unexploded bomb.

With information from ., AP and .

Follow Heraldo USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

BNAJ