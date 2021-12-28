Worst movies of this 2021 According to the box office!

We have already mentioned the list of the best films both in cinema and on entertainment platforms, that is why today we will give it a twist and let you know the worst films that were released during this 2021.

So check which movies were the least visited in the movie theater, because without a doubt you will be surprised to know which one is the first.

The year 2021 is hardly over, and there were approximately 60 films, of the 400 shown in the national territory, which did not have more than 100 viewers.

Yes, you will not believe that this happens on the dark side of cinema, because although they may have had very good promotions, that is not enough to have a good performance at the box office.

It should be noted that this happens for several reasons, and that is that some were a kind of re-release seeking to cover the gaps left by titles that were postponed to 2022, while others were placed in special cycles and small rooms, having a single function.

Anyway, these are some of the films that during 2021 did not reach the three figures in terms of occupied seats, according to information extracted from a report by the National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry.

one

“Sweet dreams mom” (67 viewers)

Austrian thriller genre, originally released in 2015.

This year his viewers were less than 89 that reached the animation “Spider-Man, a new universe” and 88 of “The lighthouse”, with Willem Dafoe.

two

“Buy me a revolver” (66)

Mexican film about a girl in the middle of a country violent by drug trafficking.

The spectators are almost all of those who fit in the Tonalá Cinema.

3

“Who lost a panda?” (60)

Animation of 2019 that had a rebound in this 2021.

It fared better than other re-releases such as “Fragmented”, which had 52 and “Los locos Adams”, 44 seats.

4

“It’s me Charlie Monttana” (47)

The interpreter of the songs “Your mom doesn’t love me” and “Vago” lost his life in May 2020. The documentary explores his life.

5

“An abominable friend” (13)

Not bad, if you compare it with “North Pacific”, “The invasion” and “Terror in the blood”, each one with seven spectators with a paid ticket. “Tower X tower” had five