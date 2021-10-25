Would Christian Nodal give Belinda’s mother a luxurious gift? | Instagram

Christian Nodal did not miss the opportunity to show the affection that now unites him to the family of Belinda, thus he celebrated the birthday of his beloved mother in law Would you give a luxurious gift?

The “singer“, Christian Nodal, has distinguished himself by being an extremely detailed person and it has been the same social networks and Belinda herself, the orders to demonstrate it, now it was the mother-in-law of Christian Jesús González who received one of his precious details.

The “regional music singer“He would celebrate in a very special way Belinda Schüll, mother of his fiancee, who recently celebrated her birthday.

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO SEE THE EMOTIVE MOMENT

Christian Nodal celebrates Belinda’s mother with a serenade. Photo: Instagram Capture

Opportunity that the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle“I would not pass up to conquer the head of the family and one of the most important beings in the life of the remembered child television star, Belinda.

It should be remembered that “The Nodeli“They officially announced their engagement on May 25, so the Caborca ​​native is almost a member of the Spanish family.

So to celebrate his “dear mother-in-law”, the originally from Caborca, Sonora decided to give a very special detail so she unexpectedly burst into the middle of dinner to offer a serenade to the celebrant.

The Mexican regional, was accompanied by the mariachi with whom he interpreted the melody, “Love album“by Antonio Aguilar.

Social networks were responsible for circulating the video in which the special moment that the mother-in-law of the Grammy and Billboard recognized lived, who is notably moved by the beautiful detail.

Apparently, the son of Cristina Nodal and Jaime González, managed to surprise both his mother-in-law and the interpreter of “Sapito” who apparently did not expect this surprise.

Without a doubt, it was something that would not only conquer the heart of the Peregrín Schüll matriarch, but also the admirers and followers of the couple who applauded Nodal’s gesture, assuring that with this, he would have won over his future wife’s family. .

Likewise, netizens believed that the 22 year old artist He is “much loved in the family” and you can tell that he is well received by his future mother-in-law.

Mama Beli was moved, you can see that she loves him well; Mrs. Belinda has just won one more child, and what a son! “, Beautiful detail, Christian always so detailed, Dona Belinda loves him well, The two” Belis “were impressed, they pointed out in comments.

Fortunately, today Mrs. Belinda Schüll, was able to enjoy her anniversary after the singer and her family lived moments of concern for her health, this by testing positive for the contagion for which she was transferred to the hospital by her daughter, Belinda, several years ago. weeks.

As for the family of Christian Jesus Nodal, the actress of “Welcome to Eden”, she has also been very close and has even been present at Silvia Cristina Nodal’s birthdays, in addition to the concerts of the “former judge of La Voz”, where they have been seen enjoying together.