José Joel, is more than willing to take to prison Sarita Sosa, they reveal, José José’s children have started a strong fight since the singer’s departure: “His actions have one foot in jail.”

The “son of José José“José Joel, he declared recently, being willing to go to the last minute with Sarita Sosa.

Jose Joel, son of Anel Noreña and José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, revealed, he is willing to allow his half sister, Sarita Sosa to go to prison for the acts and attitudes that he will take in 2019, when his father lost his life, in 2019.

José Joel will look for Sarita Sosa to go “prey”, he assures. Photo: Instagram Capture.

In a past interview with the program “De Primera Mano”, José Francisco Carmelo Augusto Sosa Noreña,she would confess that although she does not wish her sister harm, nevertheless, “if she steps in jail it is because she sought it out by lying to the American judges and by selling someone else’s property,” he declared.

“It is not that I want to send her, unfortunately her actions have her with one foot in jail, she cannot be lying to the courts and American laws, she cannot go out and say that she is José José’s only daughter and that everyone He is dead and we do not exist because that is a lie and it is a federal crime, “the” Mexican actor “would point out.

The firstborn of José José stated that Sara Sosa is committing a serious crime that could inevitably lead to her falling prey.

She cannot be selling properties that do not belong to her because that is a federal crime too, it is not that I and my sister or my mother give her wrong or want to hurt or harm, her actions are simply taking her to a place of jail, he added. Jose Joel.

He also commented that the testamentary process is progressing slowly, but favorably, so after a long period of time, they were able to make the José José brand under the name and supervision of Anel Noreña and let the succession process run its course.

We have been solving. The important thing is already established, which is that the will is there. We managed to land the name, the brand of José José, which is very important for us to continue accommodating what is coming, assured José José’s son.

According to what the magazine TvNotas will publish, the “Sara Sosa’s older brother“José Joel, would be under the supervision of Anel, this to be able to put up the name of the famous singer, not to collect royalties.

That part is more important to us, that the name and image of my father are at the top, and if the royalties, the house, the other, we will see.

What first interested me and we were able to land was that, José José’s brand is already part of the Sosa Noreña family and based on this we can continue working on the rest, José Joel mentioned.

Similarly, the son of Anel Sosa NoreñaHe would comment in the supposed interview that both he and his sister incited their mother to rebuild her life with another person again, after he “Prince of Song“He started a relationship with Sara Salazar, however, she would have refused at all times, they declared.