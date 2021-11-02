Would Renata Notni say yes to Diego Boneta? Break the silence | Instagram

Renata Notni, broke the silence about the rumors of an alleged wedding with Diego Boneta, amid various rumors, the protagonist of “The Dragon“, addressed the issue to the media.

The “TV actress“, Renata Notni and Diego Boneta, they had a relationship that they decided to keep secret until they were three months together to make it known to everyone.

After the couple was captured at different times and even on trips at the CDMX airport, the images were confirming their romance and now the girlfriend of the Luis Miguel actor, responds to questions about the alleged link.

Would Renata Notni say yes to Diego Boneta? Break the silence. Photo: Instagram Capture

This in the middle of the romantic images that both have shared from their Instagram account where they both appreciate each other very much in love, the actress of “Revenge of the Juanas“He launched a message, clarifying these speculations.

You have to enjoy the month. We are celebrating Mu3rt0s Day, celebrate the moment, day by day. We do not have to anticipate anything, Today happy and already, were the words of the young actress before the questions about her supposed wedding.

The controversies have not taken long to circulate around the couple and the increasingly constant demonstrations of love between them, although he made it clear that for now he does not have wedding plans with his partner although he confirmed that the relationship between them “It’s going from strength to strength.”

Recently, Renata Martínez Notni has let her followers see some of the moments she shares with her heartthrob, who will appear in the series of Netflix and who accompanied to some galas and awards such as the recent night where Boneta received a nomination at the Platinum Awards.

Through one of the videos that they see from their official account, the 26-year-old artist, Notni and Boneta shows the support and how well they seem to complement each other, even exchanging some expressions of affection, something that would leave their followers surprised and very excited, who dedicated various displays of affection towards the couple.

In the middle of the recordings, both actors appear in the middle of the preparation to attend a black carpet of a recent event.

Renata Martínez Notni, wears a long dress that stylizes her silhouette in turquoise blue, and which is accompanied by exquisite accessories and her loose hair, while Boneta appears wearing a white tuxedo and a black bow on her neck.