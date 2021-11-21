Would Ángela Aguilar be in competition with Lucerito Mijares? | Instagram

Although the styles of music that Angela Aguilar and Lucerito mijares are different, they could coincide with some songs at the time of interpreting them, which was what happened recently, for this reason it is believed that there could be a strong rivalry between the two and be competence.

The rivalries between famous celebrities of the show business has occurred for years, it applies to any area of ​​art as in sports, although usually these are usually caused by the media themselves or the fans on several occasions they are only assumptions of others .

It was not a surprise that within a short time, the pretty Angela Aguilar A competition will be created for her by another famous singer like her, although in a different genre.

On this occasion it was Lucerito Mijares who was given this baton, despite the fact that on other occasions the same has happened with Mia Rubín daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín.

Although some might consider Pepe Aguilar’s daughter as more advanced than Lucerito, because she began her career since she was 9 years old and has already been awarded some awards and has also released albums, Lucero’s daughter and Mijares is barely taking off his career.

Lucerito recently decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps and dedicate himself to music, since he began to show his talent many people were impressed with his beautiful voice and the same happens with Ángela Aguilar.

There are those who consider that the daughter of the interpreter of “Soldier of Love” has imitated the smallest member of the Aguilar dynasty, because she interpreted a song that Angela had also released a long time ago.

As you will remember, Manuel Mijares launched a Christmas special, accompanied by his daughter where she interprets “Silent Night”, the same song that Angela Aguilar interpreted a long time ago despite not being exclusive to either of the two, perhaps it was just a coincidence with this Christmas classic.

A little over two years ago, Angela released a Christmas album where she only performed December songs, without a doubt the two versions must be beautiful, both have different styles and although Aguilar is two years older than Lucerito, both have powerful voices.

Surely in a short time we will be seeing Lucerito appear alone on stage, at the moment she does it accompanied by her parents who are two great personalities of music and without a doubt she will also be.