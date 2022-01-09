In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Govee Flow Pro is a complete lighting system that measures your screen to display colors that expand the movie or series you are watching.

Philips’ Ambilight smart lighting system is well recognized for being able to identify the colors displayed by the TV and expand them using LED light strips on the back of the TV.

In this way, any content you are watching seems to be expanding using colors, which also change at the same time as what you are watching.

If you want to achieve this same effect but without having to change the television, Govee Flow Pro camera light bars are the best solution. It is also cheaper than changing your TV for 82 euros.

Smart lighting system with two RGB light bars and a camera for your TV or monitor Compatible with Alexa and the Google assistant.

They are available on Amazon and if you hurry you can reach save you an extra 10% with the coupon that you have to activate before adding it to the cart. Thus it stays at only 74.69 euros.

Govee Flow Pro has two light bars that you position on the sides of your TV or monitor, pointing at the wall. It also has a camera that is placed at the bottom or top that identifies the colors.

It has an application with which to control it and with which you can change the colors to your liking or activate modes such as music, which emits lighting according to the rhythm.

If you want to receive a selection of interesting offers and products, sign up for our weekly newsletter on Fridays.

It has full integration with Alexa and the Google assistant. If you have one of its speakers you can control them with your voice. From turning on and off, or controlling the color or intensity of the light bars.

These Govee Flow Pro light bars is the simplest and cheapest way of quality you have to create a totally invertive system with your TV or your PC screen, because you can also use it for video games.

You can find it on Amazon for 82.99 euros and a 10% discount if you hurry.

You can take it with free and fast shipping by signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence. If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.