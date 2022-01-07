A new web application is all the rage on the web thanks to its instant creativity. This is Wombo, which thanks to its built-in AI, will leave us with our mouths open when we see the works of art it generates instantly.

This is not the first time we have talked about art generated by artificial intelligences, and it definitely will not be the last. However, we must recognize that user interaction with this technology is increasingly simple and instinctive, leading to truly impressive creations.

One of the best current examples on the web is Wombo.art. All you need to make it work is enter a phrase, an idea, a character on your initial screen…. whatever you want. With this, the AI ​​is able to generate an artistic image (depending on the type of art you have previously decided on).

The fascinating thing about this tool is to see how an artificial intelligence can compose real works of art from any short text.

Wombo.art has mobile versions for iOS and Android, although the test you see below is from the web version.

Once the phrase is defined, Wombo.art allows us to adopt an artistic style out of nine available, or disable it completely, if we prefer. There is a lot to experience here, from Baroque, Futuristic, Steampunk, to one adjusted to Dalí’s paintings.

Image creation takes a few seconds, and once created, in the final section we have three options: Add a title, incorporate the original phrase into the art, and download a high definition copy (1920×1080).

It is also curious that the AI ​​generates different images with the same style and word or phrase, so apart from the multitude of styles available, you have infinite versions of the same premise.

On the official page we don’t find many technical details about Wombo.art, but most likely you use VQGAN + CLIP architecture or some similar variant. This architecture employs a class of artificial intelligence algorithms that are used in unsupervised learning. This technique can produce images that appear authentic to human observers.

At the moment and despite the virality that this application is reaching, no failures have been reported when accessing the web or generating the content. So don’t wait any longer, try it and be amazed by its creations.