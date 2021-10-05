Marvel’s new animated series What If …? – 84% have given fans great emotions, especially in the episodes where we see the heroes on the brink of destruction, because in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we had rarely seen them in that situation, except in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. With the most recent chapter, where Ultron obtains the Infinity Stones and prepares to attack other universes, fans are very grateful for the epic battle to come, although they are also intrigued by certain mistakes the series has had.

We already commented before about an alleged plot hole on how Thanos obtained the Soul Stone without sacrificing Gamora, but there is another one that has disturbed the public more: how is it that Ultron can travel between the universes and use the Infinity Stones, when in the comics and, as far as we know from the Loki series – 96%, these only work in their own universe, and when they leave it they no longer work?

In the most recent episode of What If …? we saw Ultron traveling the multiverse without losing the power of the Gems. Does it make sense or are Marvel Studios ignoring (again) the rules of the game that they created themselves? According to screenwriter AC Bradley, she and her team did “do their homework” and didn’t put Ultron traveling the universes without thinking. His explanation is as follows:

Happy Monday! Just a reminder that Ultron is using the Infinity Stones to empower himself (being from the same universe). It is also legitimate that you are traversing multiverses turning them into a messy universe soup. #Whatif #WhatifMarvel #HicimosOurTarea #AllYou Are Incredible

With the arrival of canonical animated series like What If …?, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the opportunity to expand and offer a diverse type of entertainment, but there needs to be coherence between its productions. It is well known that between the films there are some contradictions and errors, nothing out of the ordinary in such a large franchise, but with What If …? having so much creative freedom could play against creatives.

The “explanation” of AC Bradley rather it seems an attempt to distract attention from the little care that has been taken. Many fans will not ask questions or search for plot holes, they will only try to enjoy the new that Marvel has to offer. However, those most passionate fans do take the franchise very seriously and are attentive to every detail.

Leaving aside those stumbles, and if we put ourselves in the shoes of fans who don’t give much importance to mistakes, What If …? has achieved what Avengers: Age of Ultron could not – 75%, to offer us an adaptation of the villain that was really threatening and terrifying. The 2015 film directed by Joss Whedon (Much Ado About Nothing – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) left much to be desired and above all failed to give an Ultron that did justice to the comics

What If …? is the first Marvel series to address the multiverse, since in Loki we only saw its emergence. The next films where the multiverse will be explored are Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From the first we already know that characters from the sagas of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man will be back, such as Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%).

