In 2012, The Avengers hit theaters – 92%, a superhero crossover unlike anything seen before in movie history. Logically, fans were eagerly awaiting the sequel, but when it hit theaters in 2015 it left much to be desired, especially for the villain Ultron, who in the comics is known to be one of the most lethal and threatening. Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% triumphed at the box office but did not receive the same recognition from critics and fans as the first installment. The bright side of that Marvel Studios stumble was that we now have a much more epic version of the Age of Ultron in the What If …? – 84%.

After that at the end of the Loki series – 96% the multiverse became a reality, the doors were opened to a world of possibilities such as had not been seen before, the variant stories are practically unlimited, and the series deals with showing us a handful of them What If…?, which in its penultimate chapter showed us what happens in a universe where Ultron specifies his plan to obtain his body from vibranium and kills the Avengers. When Thanos arrives on Earth looking for the Soul Stone to complete his Infinity Gauntlet, he is quickly killed by Ultron and he obtains the Infinity Stones, thanks to which he not only destroys life in the universe, but also wants to destroy the multiverse.

Undoubtedly this Ultron was the true lethal villain that fans expected to see in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and that feeling is shared by the creatives who were behind What If…?We know this from .’s interview with screenwriter AC Bradley, where he commented on the following (via Comic Book):

Well, I think any comic book lover knows that Ultron in the comics is absolutely terrifying. Age of Ultron is great, but it was just a movie, and at times, to me, it didn’t seem to give the classic villain enough screen time as I would have. [risas] We can only put a certain amount in those movies. This was our chance to show what Ultron is capable of. And also, now that we’re getting to Phase 4, we have the Infinity Stones up for grabs, we have the Multiverse, so what if Ultron got the Infinity Gauntlet? How bad would it get? And it’s easy enough to jump into total devastation!

Ultron’s power of What If…? It was so great that Vigilante Uatu had to gather a team of superheroes from the multiverse to defeat him, this group consisted of the Star-Lord T’Challa, the Gamora who killed Thanos, the partying Thor, Black Widow, Captain Carter and Doctor Strange Supreme, and victory would have been impossible were it not for the latter, since with his great power he protected the heroes with a magic shield.

We may not see more of Ultron in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we can’t completely rule it out either, the positive response the last two episodes of the first season of What If…? could encourage future directors and writers of the franchise to return to the villain in a movie or series. In WandaVision – 95% many fans believed that White Vision would be Ultron, but their theories were wrong, although with the multiverse anything is possible.

The first season of What If …? focused on the stories of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is said that the second will be focused on the films of the fourth phase, which is not yet over, as there are two films to be released this year and three in 2022, to which we must add the Disney Plus series

