11/16/2021 at 22:55 CET

After 28 years, Spanish tennis will have a player in the final of the WTA Finals. And the one who will have the honor of taking over from Arancha Sánchez Vicario will be Muguruza, that was forcefully imposed on Paula Badosa (3-6, 3-6). In one hour and 26 minutes, the Spanish-Venezuelan, who showed an imperial tennis, has earned the right to be crowned the first tennis player of the ‘Armada’ to win the Masters in the final that will be played tomorrow.

Fate, capricious, meant that the first official meeting between two tennis players who trained together served to enter history. AND That pressure was carried better by Muguruza, more aggressive, more daring, who made the first ‘break’ in the third game. The points were very fast, with very powerful serves and with unforced errors by Badosa, who gave the feeling of not being completely involved in the semifinal.

Throughout the first heat, the Catalan was leaving flashes of tennis to what we were used to, but the level of Muguruza was so high that it had to be played perfect to beat it. So, in just over half an hour, Garbiñe ended up awarding the first set.

“I’m not here!” Badosa screamed to herself in the little break between the sleeves. His face denoted the bad moment he was going through: a carousel of emotions that was also translated on the track. From an unforced error, to a ‘winner’ to save a ‘break’ point. From a double fault to an ‘ace’ to keep up with his rival.

Muguruza, without wanting to loosen up, sweated a little more to make it 3-0 in the second set, but his right hands penalized the lack of continuity of Badosa, who showed resistance and pride, putting the 4-2 in the light saving a 0- 40 against. That final arreón was useless. The Hispanic-Venezuelan was intractable and ended up taking the game and the long-awaited ticket for the final.