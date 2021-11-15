11/15/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Polish Iga Swiatek, ninth in the world ranking, defeated the Spanish Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4 this Monday and took her undefeated in the WTA Finals, in a match that did not change the standings.

Badosa, already in the semifinals as leader of the Chichen Itza group, broke Iga’s serve in the third game, but the Pole did the same in the fourth and caused a 2-2.

With more than 71 percent of points earned on his first serve, Swiatek defended well, he went from low to high with good shots from the bottom of the court and broke the serve of the Spanish in the twelfth game to win 6-4.

The second set was similar; Paula took the lead with a service break, but Iga remained calm and broke for 4-4, after which she showed more effectiveness on the serve, she returned to show good performance with her first serve and with another break, again in game 12, he won.

“I decided to play differently, behind a great player who hits the ball hard; it has been a difficult tournament and I am happy to have faced the best”said Iga, 20, who was eliminated from the match after losing to Greece’s Maria Sakkari and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite the defeat, Badosa, tenth racket in the world, will finish in first place and this Tuesday he will face his compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza, second place in the other group, in the semifinals.

The last available ticket for the phase of the four best will be for the winner between Sakkari and Sabalenka, who will face this Monday in a life or death match. The winner will face the Estonian Annet Kontaveit, leader of the Teotihuacán group, on Tuesday.