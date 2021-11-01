11/01/2021 at 10:47 CET

.

The czech Barbora Krejcikova rises to the top 3 of the WTA world rankings for the first time in her career, while Estonia Anett Kontaveit debuts in the top 10, in eighth place, and the Spanish Paula Badosa He rounds it with his eleventh place this week.

Krejcikova unload his compatriot Karolina Pliskova, who is now fourth, always with Australian Ashleigh Barty and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in first and second position.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza It is still in the fifth place and the Greek rises to the sixth Maria sakkari. The Tunisian Ons Jabeur go up to the seventh and Kontaveit After winning the Cluj tournament, the second in a row after the one obtained last week in Moscow, he climbed to eighth place and closed the list of protagonists of the Finals.

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova, The greek Maria Sakkari, the polish Iga Swiatek, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza and Paula Badosa and Anett Konteveit, make up the poster for the WTA Finals, which will be played in Guadalajara (Mexico) from November 10 to 17.

After Muguruza and Badosa, the also Spanish Sara sorribes in position 37 is the next in terms of Latin American players, with the Colombian Camila Osorio, in position 54.

Nuria Parrizas (ESP, 66) and Nadia Podoroska (ARG, 84) are the other Ibero-American representatives in the top 100.