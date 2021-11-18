11/18/2021

On at 05:32 CET

Garbiñe Muguruza will remain in the highest area of ​​the WTA ranking after his excellent participation in the WTA Finals 2021 that were disputed in Guadalajara (Mexico).

The Spanish will close the year as number three in the women’s classification after defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the final of the ‘Maestras’ tournament, a historic milestone in Spanish tennis.

For its part, Paula Badosa the season will also end with its best ranking ever, standing eighth today.

Your result in WTA Finals (He fell precisely in the ‘semis’ against Muguruza) guarantees him to finish among the ten best rackets in the world.

Despite having been absent in recent months, the Australian ‘Ash’ Barty remains at the top of the WTA ranking with 9,077 points, followed by Belarus Aryna Sabalenka (6,380).

WTA 2021 RANKING UPDATED

1 Ashleig Barty (AUS) – 7582 points

2 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) – 6380

3 Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) – 5685 (+2)

4 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) – 5135

5 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) – 5008 (-2)

6 Maria Sakkari (GRE) – 4385

7 Anett Kontaveit – 4351 (+1)

8 Paula Badosa (ESP) – 3849 (+2)

9 Iga Swiatek (POL) – 3786

10 Ons Jabeur (TUN) – 3455 (-3)

—

36 Sara sorribes (ESP) – 1645

65 Núria Parrizas (ESP) – 1008 (-1)

156 Aliona Bolsava (ESP) – 452 (+3)

159 Cristina Bucsa (ESP) – 444 (+3)

162 Rebeka Masarova (ESP) – 433 (+2)