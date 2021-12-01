12/01/2021 at 21:34 CET

The WTA has decided to suspend the tournaments it holds in China for the censorship and uncertainties that have surrounded the case of tennis player Shuai Peng, which denounced the sexual abuse of a former leader of the Chinese Government and of which there is hardly any evidence, outside of communications from media related to the Government, since the complaint was made.

As explained by Steve Simon, President of the WTA, all WTA tournaments held in China, including Hong Kong, are suspended.

“I don’t see how our athletes can compete there while Shuai Peng cannot communicate freely and has been pressured to contradict her allegations of sexual abuse.”Simon said.

This means the suspension of nine tournaments, including the jewel in the WTA crown, the Masters Cup, which should have started to be played in Shenzhen (China) last year. The tournament was suspended in its 2020 edition due to the pandemic and this year it was moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, on time.

“The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. I hope that other world leaders can continue to fight for justice for Peng and for all women in the world, regardless of the financial consequences,” added Simon.

Peng’s case began on November 2, when in a message on his social networks denounced former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli for abusing her for three years. This message was deleted just half an hour after it was posted and Peng was missing for several days.

To calm the situation, a Chinese television station related to the Government issued a letter, on behalf of Peng, requesting privacy, denying the complaint and assuring that he was well. This only increased the concern towards the Chinese player, of which images and videos were distributed, once again through media and journalists close to the Government, in subsequent days.

Different organizations with the UN and Amnesty International expressed their concern about the lack of contact with Peng and the need for him to show that he was really okay.

The WTA, always through Simon, assured that it had not been able to contact Peng by mail or phone, and threatened China with suspending all tournaments currently in the country, despite the economic damage that this would entail. To be certain of Peng’s safety and freedom, Simon requested a video call with her in a room where she was assured that only the tennis player would be there. This did not happen.

It was then that Peng made a call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), more specifically with its president, Thomas Bach, in which he reported that he was fine and that he is in Beijing, insisting once again that his privacy be respected. . There were no images of the call other than a photograph.

The WTA, faced with the alarming lack of news from Peng, has decided to make this drastic decision, which also puts the ATP in check, which also has several tournaments in China, less than the WTA, of course, and which has shown its support for the tennis player at all times.

Peng is a former world number one in the doubles category and champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“It is unfortunate to have had to get to this point. Both China and Hong Kong are full of very good people with whom we have worked for many years. But if China does not carry out the measures we have asked of them, we cannot jeopardize to our players and workers holding tournaments there. Chinese leaders have left the WTA with no choice, “said Simon.