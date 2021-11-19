11/19/2021 at 8:42 PM CET

.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled this Friday that the tariffs of USA imports of Spanish black olives are “incompatible” with the regulations of the body, in a dispute raised by the European Union (EU) since 2019 and whose final decision was delayed by the pandemic.

The United States acted inconsistently with WTO rules in various aspects of its investigations, which had led to the imposition of these tariffs in the form of countervailing duties, indicated sources close to the WTO.

The WTO group of experts that judged the dispute specifically considered that The United States acted incorrectly by deducing that the subsidies granted to Spanish producers of black olives within the framework of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of the EU could be punishable by tariffs.

Europe’s reaction

The European Commission (EC) expressed its confidence that the United States “will take action & rdquor; in line with the opinion of this Friday of the World Trade Organization (WTO) by which it considers “Illegal & rdquor; tariffs that that country imposes on the importation of Spanish black olives.

Now, the European Union (EU), which raised a dispute in this regard in 2019, expects the United States to comply with the recommendations of the WTO panel that ruled that “the countervailing duties imposed by the previous US administration of Donald Trump, in 2018, are illegal under the organization’s rules“, the EC said in a statement.

“The EC’s efforts to vigorously defend the interests and rights of EU producers, in this case Spanish black olive producers, are paying off,” said EC Executive Vice President and Trade Minister Valdis Dombrovskis ,.

As he said, the WTO “has confirmed our claims that anti-subsidy duties are not justified and violate the rules& rdquor; of the organization itself. “These rights seriously affected Spanish olive producers, as they caused a drastic drop in their exports to the United States. Now we hope that that country will adopt the appropriate measures to apply the WTO ruling, so that exports of black olives from Spain to that country can resume under normal conditions, & rdquor ;, he concluded.

On August 1, 2018, the United States Department of Commerce established combined anti-dumping and countervailing duties of between 30% and 44% on imports of Spanish black olives, depending on the company in question.

The EU challenged these duties before the WTO on the grounds that they were contrary to certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM Agreement) and the Anti-Dumping Agreement. Since the imposition of these measures, exports of Spanish black olives to the United States have decreased by almost 60%The EC recalled, adding that before the imposition of duties, Spain exported olives worth 26 million euros a year to the North American country.