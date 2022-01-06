The WWE releases kept coming after months of departures, this time hitting NXT hard with William Regal and Road Dogg headlining those that were cut.

Just when we all thought we were going to be getting a bigger break between the waves of releases due to the holidays and the new year, WWE strikes again!

On Wednesday evening WWE issued a statement to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp stating, to paraphrase, that as the NXT 2.0 brand continues to grow and evolve, that they have decided to go in a different direction and do more releases with some of the personnel based in their Performance Center.

They then thanked them for their many years of contributions and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

WWE issued Fightful a statement saying "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

As of this writing, among those that have been released by so far include the likes of Hall of Famer and Degeneration X’s own Road Dogg (Brian James), former NXT General Manager William Regal, and coaches Ace Steel, Scott Armstrong, Dave Kapoor ( Ranjin Singh, the manager of the Great Kali) and George Carroll.

WWE releases talent from NXT that was helping coach while they were off TV

Originally the statement stated that no talent was being released. However, some of the people being released were a part of the original Black and Gold 1.0 brand that haven’t been seen on TV as of late and has been helping in a coaching position.

Those names are Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Allison Danger (Cathy Corino), and Hideki Suzuki of the Diamond Mine faction who was actually shown on NXT’s New Years Evil just Tuesday night.

Danny Burch has been let go from WWE, Fightful has confirmed with the company. He’d been helping coach since being off TV – Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022

With more names likely to be coming in as the night progresses, this is something that’s been almost expected and anticipated as we see this new direction in which the President of WWE, Nick Khan, and CEO Vince McMahon is going.

Are we seeing the signs of a major sell here? Only time will tell. It’s still a dark day in Orlando and this doesn’t make it any easier seeing our childhood favorites be dismissed one at a time.

