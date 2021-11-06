11/05/2021 at 20:36 CET

The Wwe come home, and look for champions. The SSE Arena in Wembley will host this Saturday, November 6, the Wrestling supershow with the best stars of the moment, in the obligatory stop of the company in London during its passage through the United Kingdom, with a tour of the islands.

The stars of RAW and Smachdown They have gathered in the English capital for the greatest wrestling show in the world. ‘WWE Supershow’ will be the climax of the long-awaited return of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to London, in an event in which wrestlers such as the great WWE champion will participate, Big E, the RAW Women’s champion, Becky lynch, the legend Charlotte flair, the reigning United States champion since SuperSlam 2021, Damian Priest, the Intercontinental champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, the NXT champion, Tomaso Ciampa, or other big names like Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford or Riddle.

All of them hope to be able to lift the long-awaited championship belt in their respective categories, in which it will be a most exciting evening, and an event that SPORT will live and tell you live from London.

The WWE Supershow in London

| Wwe

These are the most outstanding matches of the WWE Supershow this Saturday, November 6:

Big E vs. Bobby lashley – WWE Street Fight Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Becky lynch – Raw Triple Threat Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte flair – SmackDown Women’s Championship

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – RAW Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth rollins – United States 4-cushion Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (w / Rick Boogs) vs. Jinder mahal – Intercontinental Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker – NXT Championship