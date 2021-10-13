WWE The boxer and the wrestling champion want to replicate the success of the summer of 1992

Drew McIntyre wants to fight Tyson Fury at a WWE pay-per-view event in the UK.

There are things that never go out of style: the corduroy jacket, the shoulder pads or Drew McIntyre asking for a WWE PPV in Great Britain. The Scotsman has proposed it to him and he will surely get it. At least WWE has already promised to study the proposed return of a great PPV to the British Isles.

Since they had the greatest success in the summer 1992 when SummerSlam It was held in the mythical stadium of Wembley before 80,355 fans, WWE has only returned with minor events pay-per-view or with traditional seasonal tours.

But what is offered this time is different, faster, higher and stronger, like the very Olympic motto. What has been put on the table this time is the celebration of a great WWE event in Great Britain in which the stars of the poster are Drew McIntyre and the famous boxer Tyson Fury.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre has once again confessed his desire to compete in the UK against “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury. Undoubtedly, by now we have all understood that it is the dream of the Glasgow fighter who does not miss an opportunity to remind everyone how important it would be to him after having passed his rdined as a WWE Champion inside the ThunderDome in the midst of a pandemic:

“I haven’t stopped talking about it for 10 years, especially in the last year or a year and a half when I became a WWE Champion. I have been lucky enough to do many press conferences with international media and in all of them I have had the opportunity to talk about the subject “well, so far nothing new Drew.”The UK is a very important market for us and every time I get a chance I bring it up. They deserve a meaningful PPV because the fans are unique and haven’t had it since 1992. Next year will be the 30th anniversary of that event and I hope it will be the year that WWE returns to Great Britain with a great event, for my part it will not stay and I will keep trying and I think I have lit the internet fuse Since voices come to me that WWE is thinking about it. If it finally happens I think Tyson Fury would be an ideal rival since no one better than him to attract more eyes to the WWE product. “

It seems that WWE will be considering the Cardiff Principality Stadium as a possible venue although there is still a long way to go before the issue is realized and we should not rule out any of the large stadiums in London including, of course, the remodeled Wembley Stadium.

Fury will not be new within the WWE product since he competed in 2019 in the PPV of the company in Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel facing and defeating the giant Braun Strowman. It is true that this fight did not go beyond being a exhibition match but it served Fury to spend several weeks in the product and share television, history and ring with some of the greats of WWE.

After that fight, Tyson Fury appeared again in the recordings of SmackDown that took place in Manchester on November 8, 2019 where he signed his peace with Strowman, that being the last time we saw him on WWE television.

Now that you are riding the crest of the wave, what defeated Deontay Wilder and that it seems that it will be a time out of the boxing ring, perhaps it is a good idea to refresh concepts and return in a few months to do business with WWE. It is a “Win or Win” that is called in the language of Shakespeare, everyone wins in this situation and as the convalescent Triple H would say: “It is a question of finding the right moment and that it fits into the programming of both. Both parties understand each other and want to reach a successful conclusion, it is only a matter of time.”