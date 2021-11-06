11/07/2021 at 00:21 CET

The WWE Supershow in London This Saturday did not disappoint. The best stars of the RAW and Smackdown brands of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) gathered at the SSE Wembley Arena from the English capital to make all his fans vibrate and keep alive the flame of those present who did not stop jumping, cheering and shouting.

The party ended the great fight between Big E and Bobby Lashley for the great title of WWE street fighting champion, including even objects in the ‘ring’ such as sticks, chairs and even tables. Finally, Big E revalidated his gold belt as the best in his facet

Before, all the champions were able to revalidate their titles in the most interesting matches. Shinsuke Nakamura kept the Intercontinental champion belt after the inaugural fight with Jinder mahal that soon woke up the English public delivered with its first boos.

Damian Priest did the same later with the title of United States champion in a battle to four against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, which got one of the best ovations of the night after receiving the bill from Priest.

In NXT, Tommaso Ciampa retained his valued treasure after a tough battle against Bron Breaker. And later, in pairs, the RK-Bro formed by Riddle and Randy Otron, which dwarfed all the lights, took the title before some Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) who suffered, and the couple formed by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

In feminine, Becky lynch stole victory at the last moment from BIanca Belair when making the account about Doudrop in the RAW championship, and Charlotte fair returned to act as ‘queen’ before Sasha banks in a most exciting Smackdown battle.