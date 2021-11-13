Beast, Wolverine, Rogue, Cyclops and their other companions have a history together that goes far beyond their adventures in the X-Men saga – 81% and their younger versions who returned in 2011 with X-Men: First Class – 87%. Mutants have had an important place in entertainment prior to their live-act versions and after the comics. In the 1990s they first came to the screen in an animated version.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Perhaps, the episodes of that time are not so remembered, however, there is a particular image that has resurfaced in recent years thanks to a popular meme on the internet, and it is precisely where we see Wolverine, in his classic suit, watching a picture. Men X, as it became known in Latin America, it aired for the first time in 1992 and after 5 seasons and a total of 76 episodes (the same ones that you can still see on Disney Plus), the show ended in 1997.

After almost 14 years, the adventures created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko will return to continue where they left off during the last episode. Now that Disney is celebrating Disney Plus Day, among its announcements about new projects that will come to the platform in the next few years, the title of X-MEN 97 with the promise that it will follow the original series.

Minutes before the official announcement, the official account of the platform joked with the popular Wolverine meme looking at the portrait where the cartoon logo stands out, to later confirm that Disney Plus will host new episodes; however, fans will have to wait until 2023 for this reunion.

Keep reading: Cars on the Road: Owen Wilson to return to voice Lightning McQueen

We miss you too. See you in 2023 with brand new episodes. # XMen97 # DisneyPlusDay

We’ve missed you, too. See you in 2023 with all-new episodes. 🥲 # XMen97 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/6NrXHDxBeD – Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

X-Men ’97, an animated original series, coming to #DisneyPlus in 2023

. @ MarvelStudios’ X-Men ’97, an animated Original Series, coming in 2023 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iIicZsE8Ox – Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Without a doubt, this will be a great reunion with the fans of that cartoon, but there will also be new options with equally beloved characters. Such is the case of I Am Groot, an animated version of the character voiced by Vin Diesel in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, where the public can accompany the adorable Groot on new solo adventures.

Continue with: First trailer for Baymax !, the Great Heroes spin-off series

Another of the superheroes that, at the time, established themselves on the small screen was Spider-Man, to later raise the affection of the fans in the 2000s with the Sam Raimi trilogy, later going through the version of Andrew Garfield and closing in what is on everyone’s lips today with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But outside of these blockbusters, Peter Parker will return in his animated series version with Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Finally, Disney has also confirmed the arrival of Marvel zombies and season 2 of What If …? – 84%.