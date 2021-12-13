Finance for Non-Financial

It is convenient to have under constant control the document that details the pecuniary result of our work

Supreme blessing at the end of the month, the payroll in which they detail the result of the sweat of our brow is, however, a great unknown beyond the key figure that usually appears well highlighted in bold: the net that will fatten the account. current. Error that we must correct. Because the data in that document, apparently abstruse if we don’t give it the privilege of a careful look, can be of vital importance.

Imagine: a typographical error adds a zero to an employee’s usual base salary, which is therefore automatically multiplied by 10; the employee detects it and calls the bank, which solves the matter. Honesty sum? Also, probably, but above all prudence. The case is real and it tells Ambrosio Recio, Director of Human Resources of Santander Bank in Aragn, Navarra and La Rioja.

“He contacted us quickly to communicate the error. When we spoke with him he told us that the first thing he looks at his payroll is the amount of personal income tax withholding and that on that occasion he almost had a heart attack, but analyzing the payroll we calmly understood everything “. Taxes, for example, and their hugely problematic potential, lurk on the payroll. Eye.

So let’s apply the microscope to it. Recio sculpts the basis of the analysis: “The payroll is the legally valid document that employees of a company receive and reflects the amount of money they receive in exchange for their work.” We go to the minimum content (none of this should be missing in yours, check): “The identification data of the company, such as company name, registered office and CIF; the worker’s data, such as name, NIF, Social Security number , workplace and seniority in the company; the settlement period, which is usually a calendar month; Social Security data, such as days of contributions, contribution base and quota contributed by the worker and company; tax data, basically remuneration monthly (monetary, but also in kind) and type of IRPF withholding that corresponds; and the relation of earnings / accruals, deductions, liquid to receive, place of issue and date of payment “. None of this can be missing: the payroll is a document regulated by law, serious thing.

The only thing that changes is the number of earnings each worker receives and their amount.

Although some concepts sound very technical, it is never a big deal. Thus, Recio explains the difference between accruals and deductions in a simple way: the former “constitute the total amount charged by a worker and the detail of the different concepts, both salary and extra-salary”, while deductions “are made up of all withholdings that are applied to our payroll, mainly those that come from personal income tax and Social Security contributions “.

In any case, Recio recommends “spending five minutes each month to review our payroll. Although it is currently a fully automated process and errors are rare, you can take a quick look at the accruals column and become familiar with the concepts. salaries that we have on a recurring basis “. In this way we will be able to “see if a new concept appears or disappears, because there may be adjustments derived from some change in remuneration policy or some legal change and that we have not been aware of it.”

Nor should we stop looking at “the type of withholding, which can vary depending on the salary fluctuations that we suffer throughout the year”, due to things such as “variable remuneration or social benefits that are granted in the middle of a period settlement “.

The most common mistakes when reading a payroll usually occur when the accruals of the perceptions are confused, Recio advises, because “on many occasions, the base salary carries an accrual of 14 times and the supplements, 12 times.” They also tend to create confusion “the adjustments in the type of withholding due to the appearance of extraordinary perceptions, such as a seniority award, or variable remuneration.”

It is important to remember that, “when the retention rate rises, the liquid that we are going to perceive is less, and that is why confusion arises”. Finally, it may also happen that “the company has not properly collected the employee’s personal data and the withholdings for personal income tax are not being applied correctly”.

Although it is not easy to interpret a payroll and have the certainty in a short time that it is well calculated, Recio recalls that “our labor legislation is very rigorous and does not allow to reduce the difficulty in calculating it.” That said, it is clear that it would not be practical to go to an expert every month to verify that our payroll is well calculated. That bullet should be reserved for “when there are changes in salary conditions, such as the one that entails a promotion; when temporary contracts are chained that force constant liquidations, or when we leave the company and the last payroll is the settlement, which obliges to regularize many salary perceptions at a time that is not the usual “.

In those cases, “the most authorized persons to be able to explain well the breakdown and calculation of a payroll are those of the Accounting and Administration department.” But if what we are looking for is “to contrast the calculation with an independent expert, it is normal to seek the advice of an expert lawyer in labor law, since payroll is still a document regulated by law”.

