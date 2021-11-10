At the same time that the use of Bizum increases, so do the scams that are being suffered, so you have to follow a series of tips.

Bizum is an application to send and receive money very easy to use and that does not stop gaining users. Once it has been installed on the mobile and the bank details have been entered, money can be sent quickly and without any commission, not as with bank transfers.

Now Bizum is used to send money to friends, buy online or in person and in various ways, but also in scams of all kinds. These are not usually intrusions in the system, rather fake emails or social engineering are used.

There is also an added problem: claiming a refund is very complicated because it is not possible to cancel the payments made through Bizum. Which is the solution then? Follow some tips when making a Bizum.

The best way to avoid scams at Bizum is to make sure everything goes smoothly. Is essential not taking steps and avoiding automatic payments and receipts that can be generated through emails or SMS. These do not take away your money, but they add activity so that you just have to approve it.

This type of automation that we discussed is used by some scammers. But there are some tips that can help you in addition to this and in El País they have compiled them.

Better add payment through the agenda and not entering the numbers by hand to avoid errors that may cause the sending of money that cannot be recovered later. You have to put a serious concept and not one that can get you in trouble. Never share your passwords with anyone nor facilitate them by any means. To have updated the app Read in detail any request for money and check the number and quantity especially. Distrust overly pushy salespeople with payments by Bizum.

But above all, remember the two essential tips: in case you see something suspicious don’t go ahead with the transfer and if they cheat you, report it.

Bizum is a simple and accessible tool, but what is at stake is your money, so you should be especially careful when using the application.