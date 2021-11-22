11/22/2021 at 06:30 CET

The one from Terrassa has very clear ideas and while Barça held the bellows, he managed to capture them on the green. To get started, He has already won over the dedicated public of the Camp Nou from the board, presenting an eleven marked by youth. He was brave giving the title to a 17-year-old boy. Ilias started band work that culminated at a higher level Abde. The Moroccan is impressive.Forward pressure after loss, always want to play in the opponent’s field, very mobile interiors and wide lanes. Xavi Hernández’s positional play has already made the first green shoots bloom. Barça won 11 shots against Espanyol in the first half (four on goal), his highest record in a first half of a game this season in any competition.

11 – @FCBarcelona_es have finished 11 times against Espanyol (four on target), their highest record in the first half of a game this season in any competition. Sprouts pic.twitter.com/PBNXAZTfTx – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 20, 2021

But what can not be asked, at least for now, is that suddenly the forwards -Memphis is not ‘killer’ to use- plug it in when only a few weeks ago they saw the square ball or that the physical condition improves from one day to the next. Circumstances that weigh heavily on the team and that require time and dedication to turn the tables.

Nobody scores more points than Memphis

The Dutchman scored his seventh goal in the league this season, with which he has become the player who makes the most of his goals in the form of points. 7 points has given Memphis to Barcelona with his seven goals, more than anyone in this league.

Only Mikel Oyarzabal follows him, who with the six goals from Donostia, has also given his team seven points.