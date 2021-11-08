A few days ago Barcelona made official that Xavi Hernandez He was the new coach of the club; However, it was not until this Monday when the board presented the Blaugrana coach at the stadium Camp Nou in the presence of thousands of fans, who are excited about the heir to the so-called ‘total football’.

In his first words as a coach of the culé club, Xavi He wanted to leave a very clear message for the players, fans and management. The former captain of the Blaugranas made it clear that the team is not allowed to lose or draw, there is only victory in his plan.

“I’ve been in the Barça And when we tied or lost, this was a funeral. Here, losing has consequences. We are the best club in the world and we have to be excellent in everything; not worth the notable. That’s what I want to convey to the players ”, the new boss of the Barcelona bench commented after his presentation.

Regarding your methods, Xavi consider that there is a small problem of clutter in the locker room and the rules are not being followed, so it will be the first thing that you will pay close attention to to correct everything that is not right.

“It is not necessary to be harsh, it is a matter of complying with rules, as it happens in any company. When I have had rules in my dressing room, we have done well, and when there have been no rules, we have not competed. If the results don’t come out, we have to be more professional and work harder ”.

THE SITUATION OF MESSI AND THE COMPARISONS WITH GUARDIOLA

Two issues that could not be missed in Xavi’s presentation as coach of the Barcelona, they were that of Lionel Messi, who is one of his great friends and also the comparisons with Pep Guardiola and be called his heir.

“Of course I would have liked to train Leo, already Eto’o already Ronaldinho … but they are gone. But now there are others who have to make a difference, “he replied on the subject of the Argentine ’10’, who left a few months ago for PSG.

Regarding the issue of Guardiola, Xavi was grateful for the comparisons: “Let them compare me with Guardiola he is a success, because for me he is a benchmark, the best coach in the world today ”.

Finally, Hernandez He confessed that Barcelona called him a couple of times before this, but he did not accept as he considered that it was not the right time: “The Barça He came looking for me twice before. One was a month of January and we felt, both at a family and a football level, that it was early. Then it was in the summer, but there was an election in between and it was not the ideal time either ”.