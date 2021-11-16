11/16/2021 at 11:18 AM CET

Marc del rio

The most recent memory in ‘Barça code’ of Iago Aspas not the best. The captain of Celta starred in the comeback of his team in the last visit of the Barça team to Balaídos, where after winning by 0-3 at halftime, the Galician team managed to equal the score in the second half, with two goals from the forward of Moaña.

In the last hours, the ‘Principe de las Bateas’ attended the ‘Cadena Ser’ to assess his current situation, after not enter the last lists to play for Luis Enrique’s Spain and to talk about the situation of ‘his’ Celta, who currently occupies the 15th position with 12 points, one above the descent that Elche marks.

Aspas, honest about his current moment: “If it were Luis Enrique the same right now he wouldn’t take me to the national team”

Aspas admitted that “If it were Luis Enrique, he wouldn’t take me to the national team right now, but seeing my season finale last year, I think if he would take me to the Euro “, referring to the surprise that the not be on the list of 23 players who disputed the last European Championship.

On the appointment of Xavi: “He has no experience but neither did Guardiola at the time”

Celta’s ’10’ was also asked about the movements in recent weeks at FC Barcelona, ​​especially due to the change of coach and the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the Barça bench, something that Aspas valued very positively: “Xavi’s arrival on the Barça bench is very good. He has no experience but neither did Guardiola at the time. As long as he is half as good a coach as he was as a footballer, it will be good for the league, “said the captain of the Vigo team emphatically.

“Dani Alves is going to provide seniority and everything that is not seen in a dressing room”

Another novelty at Barça has been the signing of Dani Alves, who returns to the club after his departure more than five years ago. Aspas indicated that the arrival of the Brazilian full-back will be positive for the dressing room: “Dani Alves has experienced many situations throughout his career, both good and bad. It will provide seniority and everything that is not seen in a dressing room “, commented.

Compliments to Nico González: “He looks tremendous and has an immense future”

Finally, asked about the batch of young players who have left the Masia and are currently having a presence in the first team, Aspas “swept home” and confessed that his favorite player is Nico González. “He looks tremendous. I watched the game against us again and I think he was the best of his team. He has an immense future and is qualified to go with the senior team “.

Aspas would sign Nico for ‘his’ Celta

About Nico, the Galician forward dared to say that “seeing what I saw the other day I think he will be better than his father Fran ” And about which player he would choose to reinforce his team, Aspas once again chose Nico: “Given how today’s football is going and its projection, I’ll stay with Nico. He is more physical, a round trip profile and he is the type of player that is going to be seen in the future. Saving the distances, he reminds me of Marcos Llorente, “he concluded.