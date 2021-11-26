11/26/2021

On at 17:46 CET

Max verstappen he is concentrating on his fight with Lewis Hamilton for the Formula 1 title. There are only two races left for the championship to drop the curtain and the Dutch driver defends a minimal advantage (8 points) against the Briton. DAZN has interviewed Verstappen at such a momentous time in his sporting career, although the driver has not only talked about F1 and among other things, has declared himself a Barça fan.

“I like soccer. My favorite team in the Netherlands is PSV Eindhoven, but let’s say that, internationally, my club is FC Barcelona“says Max, who does not hesitate to offer his particular opinion on the replacement on the Barça bench:”Xavi is a fantastic coach, although of course I feel sad for Ronald Koeman. He is Dutch, he had to go and he was also a club legend, but you know that the club is in a difficult situation. This gives young people a great opportunity to grow and be successful.“Verstappen points out his talk with Noemí de Miguel.

Max Verstappen and his fans for FC Barcelona … 👀 – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) November 26, 2021

In addition, ‘Mad’ Max makes it clear that he feels a great expectation to see how FC Barcelona evolves under the orders of the Terrassa coach. “I am eager to see what happens from now on with Xavi“, He says.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

On his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen considers that “it benefits Formula 1:”I think it is normal when it is between two teams (Mercedes and Red Bull). Of course, both try to make it more difficult for the rival. And that’s why I think that all this is a natural process seen in the past, nothing new after all. As a driver, the important thing is to focus on the track and that’s what I’m doing & rdquor; added.

Curiously, Verstappen and Hamilton They coincide in their footballing tastes, since on more than one occasion their fans, the seven-time champion of the world, have shown their preferences for the Barça colors.

🏁 @LewisHamilton, prepared for # ElClásico ⚽

🙌 Thank you for your support 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/qrm1vaLUnf – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 29, 2020

At the opposite extreme, the two Spanish drivers on the F1 grid, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso They are loyal fans of Real Madrid.