11/27/2021

On at 20:14 CET

Xavi Hernández again bet on the youth to face Villarreal-Barça this Saturday (9:00 p.m.). Ez Abde and Eric García replacing Demir and Lenglet are the news in the team with respect to the clash against Benfica, but everything points to the fact that at the Estadio de La Cerámica the Barça coach remains firm in his commitment to 3-4-3 in attack and the ‘magic square’ made up of Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi and Nico.

Sergiño Dest, who is not yet one hundred percent, remains on the bench although he already had minutes in the Champions League duel; it is the same case as that of Ousmane Dembélé, with whom you want to go little by little so as not to take risks and hence the bet on the far right is Ez Abde, as SPORT announced. Veterans like Coutinho or Umtiti stay on the bench.

In this way, Ter Stegen – who added his third game in the Champions League without conceding goals – will face a line of centrals made up of Araújo, Piqué and Eric García. The latter replaces Clément Lenglet who started against Benfica.

The ‘magic square’

Busquets and Frenkie De Jong will be in charge of the engine room, while Nico and Gavi are in front of them, in a midfielder position on the inside lanes and behind Memphis that will be the reference in attack. Ez Abde and Jordi Alba will be in charge of opening the field from the extremes.

Xavi is once again betting on the youngsters to apply this new evolution of 3-4-3 by aligning up to five of them in the starting team despite facing a team from the Villarreal entity and away from the Camp Nou.

The objective, once again, is to guarantee possession of the ball and to be able to move it as close as possible to the rival goal as soon as possible. For this, the mobility of their players and that they associate constantly, as well as high pressure after loss of the ball, is essential. Villarreal will once again put this formula to the test that Xavi is trying to reintroduce at Barça.