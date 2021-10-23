10/22/2021

On 10/23/2021 at 00:15 CEST

The ex of the FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernández, on the bench Al-sadd Since the 2019-20 season, he has won his seventh title on the Qatari team bench this Friday after winning the 2020-21 Emir Cup final against Al-Rayyan on penalties.

Xavi’s Al-Sadd, with this award, has obtained the success in five of the seven competitions in which his team has taken part: Emir’s Cup, League, Cup, Super Cup and Ooredoo Cup. In international tournaments his team has been relegated, both in the Asian Champions League and in the Club World Cup.

In this season the Al-Sadd adds all his league games by wins (6) and this Friday, despite the draw against Al-Rayyan led by Laurent Blanc, he has added a new title to his record. The last defeat of the Al-sadd in League dates from March 7, 2020, precisely against Al-Rayyan (1-0).

The 7 titles that Xavi Hernández has won as Al-Sadd coach

Title 1 Super Cup (Sheikh Jassim Cup)17.08.2019 · Al-Sadd – Al-Duhail 1-0 (final)

Title 2 Crown Prince Cup17.01.2020 · Al-Sadd – Al-Duhail 4-0 (final)

In the semifinal, played on 11.01.2020, Al-Sadd beat Al-Rayyan 4-1

Title 3 League Cup (Stars League Cup Ooredoo Cup)10.10.2020 · Al-Sadd – Al-Arabi 4-0 (final)

Overcame a league against Al-Wakrah, Al-Shahaniya and Al-Ahli, the quarterfinals (Qatar SC) [temporada 2019-20] and the semifinals (Al-Ahli) [temporada 2020-21]

Title 4 · Emir Cup (Amir Cup)18.12.2020 · Al-Sadd – Al-Arabi 2-1 (final)

Passed the round of 16 (Al-Khavitiyath) and the quarterfinals (Al-Wakrah) [temporada 2019-20] and the semifinals (Al-Duhail) [temporada 2020-21]

Title 5 Crown Prince Cup02.26.2021 · Al-Sadd – Al-Duhail 2-0 (final)

In the semifinal, played on 02.18.2021, Al-Sadd beat Al-Rayyan 1-0

Title 6League (Qatar Stars League)He sang the alirón on 03/07/2021, four days from the end, with 50 points and 16 victories and 2 draws in 18 games, taking 3 points ahead of the second classified, Al-Duhail. Al-Sadd was the team with the highest score (69) and the team with the fewest goals conceded (12). He finished the championship with 22 games played (19-3-0 / 77-14), taking the second 13 points ahead (60-47).

Title 7 · Emir Cup (Amir Cup)10.22.2021 · Al-Sadd 1-1 Al-Rayyan (penalties, 5-4) (final)

Title corresponding to the last academic year [temporada 2020-21] which was postponed in May 2021. Al-Sadd beat Al-Arabi (3-0) in the semifinals, Al-Gharafa (0-5) in the quarterfinals and Al-Muaither (7-0) in the eighth ).