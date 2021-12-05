The service reaches the Spanish market Xbox All Access, the long-awaited all-inclusive program that offers a next-generation console to choose between Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, depending on preference, and a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes a library of more than 100 titles of high quality.

No initial cost, Xbox All Access allows video game fans to opt for two different packages, both with Xbox Game Pass UltimateDepending on the console they want: € 32.99 per month for 24 months for those who prefer to play with Xbox Series X, the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever created; while the bundle that includes Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox hardware in history, offering next-generation performance, hits the market for € 24.99 per month for 24 months[1]. Customers can benefit from the service in comfortable monthly installments thanks to an innovative economic offer, with immediate and free financing, created in collaboration by GAME and CaixaBank, through their subsidiary CaixaBank Payments & Consumer.

Joining Xbox All Access will allow fans to quickly immerse themselves in the Xbox ecosystem for a low monthly fee, while enjoying the best Xbox Game Studios titles, such as Halo Infinite, from the day of their launch, as well as other very popular games. expected to arrive in the future, with Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, through the Xbox All Access program, it is possible to access the entire Xbox game offer on smartphones and tablets, thanks to the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) through the Xbox Game Pass app and xbox.com/ play.

Availability

All information about the Xbox All Access service is available on the GAME website at https://www.game.es/xbox-all-access. You can buy at www.game.es and receive the console at home or choose to pick up the complete Xbox All Access package at any of the more than 230 stores that GAME has throughout Spain.

A new payment option

The strategic partnership between GAME and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, the leading entity in Spain in means of payment and consumer financing, has made it possible to create, especially for the launch of Xbox All Access, a unique and innovative financing product.

When the client requests Xbox All Access, they will automatically access, through a simple online credit platform, the financing provided by CaixaBank Payments & Consumer. The evaluation of the application is quick and easy, and with it, you will be able to enjoy all the advantages of the Xbox All Access service in comfortable monthly installments and at 0% APR.

You can find more information in the following LINK.