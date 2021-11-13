We wanted to share with you the most popular gifts from Xbox so you can include them in your holiday gift guide. Xbox Christmas items offer a range of prices to fit any budget, from gifts and tech gadgets, games and subscriptions for new players, to family items for gamers of all ages.

The best Xbox gifts for this Christmas

New generation consoles. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X (€ 299.99 – € 499.99) will be hot again this year – the Xbox Series S is the perfect gift for new and casual gamers, while the Xbox Series X will be popular with gamers who want to enjoy the most powerful Xbox ever.

Subscriptions. Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s entertainment subscription, offers a wide variety of options, both for those who are starting in the world and for experienced players looking for instant access to the new games that will be released this season, all from € 9.99 / month. With Xbox Game Pass you get instant access to a large number of popular titles like Minecraft. Plus, you can combine it with a controller from the Xbox Design Lab to personalize your gaming experience.

Xbox Wireless Controller. Enjoy the Xbox Wireless Controller (from € 59.99), with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for comfort during games. Keep an eye on your target with the textured grip and hybrid crosshead. Capture and share content with the dedicated Share button. Easy to pair, play, and switch between devices. Available models: Carbon Black, Robot White, High Voltage, Electric Blue, Aqua Shift and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. Redesigned from the ground up, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (€ 179.99) offers more than 30 new ways to play like a pro, including new adjustable voltage sticks, new interchangeable components, rechargeable battery life of up to 40 hours and a Unlimited customization with the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox and Windows 10.

Xbox stereo headset. Play loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset ($ 59.99), which offers crystal-clear chat and supports high-fidelity spatial sound from Windows Sonic. Thanks to their flexible and lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for extended gaming sessions. In addition, you can also get the Xbox Stereo Headset: 20th Anniversary Special Edition (€ 64.99), now available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store.

Xbox rechargeable battery + USB-C cable. Keep the action going with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable (€ 22.99). Recharge while you play or after, even when your Xbox console is idle. Long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in less than 4 hours. Say goodbye to disposable batteries and game interruptions.

And the most anticipated titles of this season. Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update, Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition, and Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition.