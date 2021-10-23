It’s unquestionable that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription offers great value for gamers. With three varieties to choose from (PC only, console only, or both), players will have access to a library of over 100 titles, many of them on launch day. The service is so attractive that PlayStation owners have started asking Sony to combine PlayStation Now and PS Plus into something similar. The only potential downside to Xbox Game Pass is that people can find themselves with too many games that they want to play and not have enough time before being decommissioned.

In July 2020, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated during an earnings call that there were nearly 100 million Xbox Live players worldwide and that Xbox Game Pass was experiencing record subscriber growth. The incredibly successful Xbox Game Pass is rumored to have reached between 25 and 30 million subscribers, although the official number announced by Microsoft in January is “over 18 million.” That’s significant growth for a service that launched just over four years ago as gamers convert their subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold or sign up for the first time.

Despite numbers that may seem impressive to a layman, Xbox Game Pass has not performed as well as Microsoft expected during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. According to a financial document prepared for a November shareholders meeting Microsoft had a target growth of 47.79% for Xbox Game Pass in 2021, but instead the subscriber count grew by only 37.48%. In 2020, the subscription service exceeded expectations, growing by 85.75% compared to the projected 71%. It should be noted that the target subscription numbers for 2021 were set before the Halo Infinite delay in August 2020.

In addition to the postponement of the Halo Infinite release to December, not many major Xbox exclusive titles have been released in 2021. Age of Empires 4 will be released on Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 28, Forza Horizon 5 is slated for. for a November release, and Remedy’s first-person shooter CrossfireX is still expected sometime this year. On top of that, the slowdown in Xbox Game Pass subscription growth could be partly attributed to people returning to regular work after a mostly locked up last year.

For owners of a PlayStation or Xbox console, the corresponding subscription services may be attractive. Even for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the most expensive of them, the annual price equals the cost of three new games. Sony occasionally removes games from PlayStation Now, but it currently offers more than 700 titles. Microsoft, on the other hand, removes games from Xbox Game Pass every month and replaces them with new ones. This can be a bit frustrating if a person is in the middle of a game and finds out that it will no longer be available in two weeks, but titles that leave the service generally go on sale for those who want to continue playing.