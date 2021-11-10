On November 10, 2020, gamers around the world with pre-order (and a lucky few without it) received the brand new Xbox Series X, the most powerful console ever created and a veritable beast that promised ray-tracing, gaming. at 4K and stunning visual quality.

We analyzed it a little before launch and, as we told you in our text, the machine surprised us in several aspects and, of course, the power accompanied that ‘next-gen’ experience, but without games that would really take advantage the hardware.

Things have been changing and, therefore, below vLet’s take a look at the first year of Xbox Series X in a kind of analysis in which I am going to tell my opinion of the machine after having used it for a year and, also, its evolution.

Eye! Our colleagues at HobbyConsolas have made a more focused analysis of the situation of the console and its evolution during these months and we recommend you take a look.

Analysis sections of Xbox Series X in 2021:

I’ve gotten used to that black block next to the TV, mostly because I don’t even notice it

I’m going to start talking about design because it is still an important point of consoles, even if they are desktop. Unlike PS5, which we will talk about in a week, my Xbox Series X is in full view.

It is the only point of the living room furniture where I can have it so that it dissipates well and takes in fresh air and the truth is that, although the first days I was shocked to have that black rectangle next to the television, over time I have gotten used to it.

The rear ports are occupied by the external HDDs for games of last generation and the front one I use sometimes for the disk on which I capture gameplay for analysis … or to load the controller.

And yes, I do not usually notice it, but when I do it, I wish it were something more discreet and not that black monolith, but in the end the important thing is how it works inside … and the truth is that in game sessions it does not catches my attention.

And he does not do it because, a year later and in an apartment with two cats and a rabbit that are shedding their hair for 8 months, the console makes the same noise as the first day: practically none.

Under stress it does not start blowing like crazy and the disc player seems quite silent when we watch a movie, so, although the design is not my favorite (Series S, for example, it seems like a success in this regard) , the functional part is going wonderfully.

We already commented on this in the analysis a year ago, but with the perspective of time I still maintain my opinion.

No drift and a good grip, but with a vibe that I feel from the past

I consider the control as an important part of the design and here I have to say that, after the passage of time, I’m somewhat disappointed with the Series X Xbox Controller.

It’s a fantastic controller that takes from the Xbox One (V2, which I thought was fantastic) and at the same time from the Xbox 360.

This fits perfectly with the idea of ​​backward compatibility and eliminating barriers that Microsoft has, but the sensations with it are not of a new generation as, for example, it is the case with the Dualsense.

Between hands it is comfortable, I appreciate the new grip and I like the snapshot button, I use it a lot, but I feel like I’m missing something in games like Forza Horizon 5 or Flight Simulator, titles that could perfectly take advantage of a more advanced vibration system like the Joy-Con or, directly, haptic like the one on the PS5 controller or high-end mobiles.

But hey, if we go to other design decisions, I have to say that I have dropped it several times (actually the cats have thrown it when they play at full speed) and it works like the first day.

The triggers work well, the bumpers work and it is usually the delicate part and there is no trace of drift, that ‘bad’ of some sticks that causes the characters or the camera to move by itself and that is so annoying (in fact, we teach how to fix the drifting of the Joy-Con, where it is super common).

And batteries. Oh, the batteries … In the absurd console war that some maintain, batteries always come up because it is seen as something of the past.

And yes, it is and, in addition, a battery would be much more sustainable, but in Xbox we have the option of using batteries (good batteries last you many hours of play) and also rechargeable batteries, known as’ charge and play ‘.

I use several systems because I have several controllers and I have to say that the consumption management of the Xbox controllers seems impeccable.

Evolution of the operating system: little by little and with good lyrics

The hardware was promising, but there were two elements that made us have the feeling that, perhaps, either the pandemic had affected too much or that Xbox Series X was prepared for 2021 and not for 2020.

There were no games to accompany the system and the software was extremely continuous, without giving that feeling of “brand new console”.

Little by little, Microsoft has been putting the batteries and, as with games, in 2021 Xbox Series X has exploded and has begun to show its potential.

Microsoft already has the 4K dashboard ready (which sends the nose that it was not initially on a console like this … or on Xbox One X, capable of plenty with that resolution for games), it is very fluid and, in addition, we can already play with HDR Dolby Vision on obviously compatible titles and televisions.

However, the two updates that I like the most are the possibility of playing certain games and Free to Play multiplayer without having to pay Gold, something that the competition allows, and, in addition, having Edge on the console.

But the good Edge, the one based on Chromium, since with it we can navigate using keyboard and mouse (by the way, we can also play certain games with keyboard and mouse), but also access Stadia and GeForce Now.

This means that in Xbox Series X we have the possibility to have Stadia -analysis-, but also to enjoy the PS games that we have purchased thanks to the Nvidia streaming service.

And be careful, because it does not have to do … but yes, and that is that in Game Pass Ultimate we also have the EA Play library, which is a totally different subscription service and that, well, it is in the Game Pass along with everything what Microsoft already offers in that subscription.

Speaking in very, very technical terms: this strikes me as a hoot.

New generation that takes off between patches, exclusive firsts and streaming

And the latter is related to games. The Xbox Series catalog is tremendous thanks to backward compatibility with Xbox One (PS5 does the same with PS4), but especially retro with Xbox 360 and certain original Xbox titles that also have improvements on the new Redmont consoles.

At launch and in the months after we saw certain games with patches to take advantage of the power of Xbox Series X and yes, some like Gears were spectacular, but we felt that practically all of that could be enjoyed (with worse graphics, obviously) on Xbox One X.

Lots of intergenerational third-party gameplay, resolution patches, and performance modes that made the game more beautiful … but nothing like Demon’s SoulsFor example, that it was exclusive to PS5 and demonstrated the power of Sony’s system. Or even like Spider-Man Miles Morales, which came out on PS4 too, but it was still a new Sony game.

Halo was the one that was going to flag the launch of Xbox Series, and the truth is that it would have been beautiful, but it was in no condition, far from it, to launch. Fortunately, now it is ready and looking great heading into December launch.

But hey, little by little things have been changing and there are games that are already squeezing the power of the machine. Forza Horizon 5 -analysis- is one of them.

Although it is intergenerational, the truth is that it shows spectacular graphics in Microsoft’s new machine, but the one that takes the cake is the aircraft.

Flight Simulator -analysis- left us with our mouths open as it is a game that on PC requires a very, very powerful team to go to the maximum and that in Xbox Series it remains wonderfully. It was a difficult game to adapt to the console and the truth is that it turned out great without losing visual spectacularity.

It’s the perfect example of what the machine can do, and in fact it only works on Microsoft’s new system.

Of course, soon any owner of an Xbox One will be able to play Flight Simulator and other games with visual characteristics of Series X since Microsoft is enhancing its Cloud Streaming system.

We have already told you about this service and, in 2021, those in Seattle updated the servers from One S to Series X. So, it is Series X that are running the games that we enjoy streaming on PC, Mac or mobile, but soon also on the console.

Those who have the symbol of the cloud on the cover of the game They are titles prepared to play in streaming, which will allow you to try games before downloading them, but also to enjoy exclusive titles of the new console on previous Xbox One.

And yes, it seems to me a spectacular advance and a great proposal by Microsoft.

Quick resume is magic when it works, but expanding the SSD is expensive

Beyond the power, one of the keys to Xbox Series and PS5 is the SSD. Not only does this allow you to take advantage of the 1Gbps network to download faster games, but everything opens sooner, there are less load times, and also, Xbox has something I love: Quick Resume.

When it works, this system allows you to turn on the console from the power saving mode – off – and return to the exact point where you left the game without having to load menus or anything.

In fact, there are times when I play a game that I have not played for weeks and I appear at the same point where I was having turned off the console many times in between, exiting that game and putting others. It is almost magical.

However, not all games support it and some that supposedly have Quick Resume do not work properly. It’s something that needs to be improved on, but I love it.

Storage is fast and well integrated with the rest of the components, but as we told you in the analysis of the console, it is expensive to expand it.

We will be able to install an external HDD or SSD via USB to store Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, but Xbox Series games that take advantage of the console can only be played from the internal drive or from expansion cards.

We have already reviewed one of these cards and yes, the performance is very good, but since it is still a proprietary format, the faster PCIe 4.0 drives will surely drop in price sooner than the Xbox cards made by Seagate.

A console that you are going to enjoy in a big way, if you find it …

We come to the end of the review of this first year of life of Xbox Series X and the truth is that the console has evolved satisfactorily and as a user I am very happy.

We have focused on Series X although, really, we have seen the same advances in Series S, a console that has it easier to sell because it is easy to find it in stores.

What is not so easy is to get a Series X. As with the PS5 and other electronic state-of-the-art devices, the semiconductor crisis is taking its toll and we don’t always find consoles in stores.

This is Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation console and the most powerful of all that will arrive in this beginning of the generation thanks to its power and capacity of the SSD.

However, if you have come this far, you should know that the best months of Microsoft’s console are approaching and in less than a month we will have the first, with the permission of Forza Horizon 5, the great banner of its generation: Halo Infinite.