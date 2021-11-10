On the occasion of the global availability of the open world driving game Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Spain and the Mexican artist Farid Rueda, with the collaboration of the Spanish artist El Rey de la Ruina and Cooltourspain, bring to Madrid all the energy, determination and freedom exploration of the title, set in the vibrant landscape of Mexico.

During their exciting driving adventures in Forza Horizon 5, players will come across some incredible examples of Mexican muralism, and among the different artists who have contributed to making the game’s setting even more authentic is Farid Rueda, who feels “ a great honor and pride ”that his work is in the game. The artist interprets the history and cultural heritage of Mexico, combining indigenous colors and shapes with animals such as lions and bears. In this case, the lion, the protagonist of the mural painted in Madrid, expresses a sense of freedom and determination, aligning itself with the principles of the new Playground Games title.

Farid Rueda, together with El Rey de la Ruina, have given life to a spectacular 28 m2 mural at street level and just outside the Atocha station in Madrid, a perfect place that will allow the thousands of travelers who pass there every day to enjoy this imposing work up close.

“To speak of Madrid is to speak of history, of strength. It is a cosmopolitan city that makes you fall in love and captivates you, full of monuments, museums and important works ”, declares Farid Rueda. “Being able to be here and painting in a place as emblematic as Atocha fills me with pride and responsibility to leave something that people can appreciate. This is like introducing them a little bit what my country represents and who I am ”.

“The experience of working with Microsoft Xbox and Farid Rueda on this project has been fantastic,” said El Rey de la Ruina. “We have spent two days here working in Madrid, on the streets, with its people, who are wonderful. I have had the opportunity to exchange impressions, learn from him and have fun ”.

In addition to celebrating the launch of Forza Horizon 5, available today on Xbox Series X | S consoles, Xbox One, PC on Windows and Steam and Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), this project allows you to share elements of Mexican art and culture present in the title with the Spanish public.

