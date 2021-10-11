In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has dozens of products for sale in Spain, many of them quite curious, especially those that have to do with home and beauty.

Little by little Xiaomi has been solving some of the problems it had on its arrival in Spain, and that is that at first many of its devices were not available in Europe, but in China. As we say, that has changed.

For example, Xiaomi already sells air purifiers, radiators and even fans, but also hair dryers, such as the My Ionic Hairdryer H300, which is also quite cheap. On Amazon it costs about 35 euros, although AliExpress Plaza sells it in Spain for only 27.99 euros with national shipping.

Dryer that dries quickly and prevents moisture loss to protect hair.

Obviously, there is a fairly significant price difference between the two stores, with Amazon much closer to the official price than Plaza, which in addition to having its warehouse in Europe does not have to pass its products through customs.

For the price it has, we are talking about a hair dryer more than worthy, with ions that prevent frizz and that hydrate the hair while drying it, something that is increasingly common in dryers, although not in the cheapest models in the sector.

It is also powerful and silent, as quiet as a hair dryer can be, of course.

By many known as the “Chinese Apple” Xiaomi is the example of how a company can go from word of mouth on forums to become a global giant.

Without a doubt, it is one of the products that few people would expect to find in the Xiaomi catalog, at least in the catalog available in Spain, but there it is along with other very curious Xiaomi products that have already arrived in our country.

In addition, it boasts a characteristic that all the home products of this brand boast about, and that is extreme minimalism, which, however, has nothing to do with the performance of the product itself.

Whether you are a fan of Xiaomi or simply looking for an ionic hair dryer that is cheap, this is an option that is surely worth it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.