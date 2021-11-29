Little by little, Xiaomi’s plans with the electric car are revealed. And apparently, he is very serious …

Xiaomi is the technology company that takes the lead in the electric car market. At least when it comes to revealing their plans.

The local government of Beijing has published on the social network WeChat, via TechnoMinister, the news that Xiaomi is going to build a car factory in the Chinese capital, which will make 300,000 electric cars a year.

A little over a month ago, he revealed that he had created a new brand, Xiaomi EV Inc, to market their electric cars, with the aim of investing 10 billion dollars for the next 10 years.

He also announced that the company has hired more than 300 employees for your new automotive division.

These employees will work in the aforementioned factory just announced, and in the headquarters, offices and sales department of Xiaomi EV Inc, in a building that is also being built in Beijing.

“Smart electric vehicles represent one of the biggest business opportunities in the next decade, as well as an indispensable component of smart life, “said Lei Jun when he announced Xiaomi’s foray into the automotive sector.

“Going into this business is a natural choice for us as we expand our intelligent AIoT ecosystem and fulfill our mission to enable everyone in the world to enjoy a better life through innovative technology,” concluded the CEO of Xiaomi.

It is expected that Xiaomi’s electric car factory reaches full production in 2024, where it would deliver those 300,000 promised cars.

For comparison, Tesla made about 500,000 electric vehicles in 2020, although it expects to grow to more than 600,000 in 2021.

As the mobile phone loses influence in the technology sector, because everyone has one, its potential has been squeezed, and there are already many manufacturers that make good and cheap mobiles, the big brands are looking for new sectors in which to continue making money.

Both Xiaomi and Google, in this case with the autonomous car, have not hidden their intentions to bet on the car market.

Others, like Apple, are also making a move, but in a much more discreet way.