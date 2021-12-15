In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are a faithful fan of Xiaomi or simply if you want a sports watch that is economical, the Asian firm has a new, practically round model already on sale.

Xiaomi’s catalog continues to grow at a truly infernal rate, and not only with mobiles but with practically all kinds of products, its true hallmark.

One of their latest products is a real bombshell: a new sports smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which takes over from its predecessor and has a surprisingly low price: 69.99 euros, so there is practically no price increase between generation and generation.

Despite the fact that it is a very cheap smartwatch, that does not mean that it is particularly limited. In fact, it boasts, for example, of having GPS, the key to accurately measuring sports such as running or cycling.

This low cost smartwatch has GPS and is suitable for practicing a variety of sports. It also has SpO2 measurement to measure oxygen in blood.

In addition, it also measures SpO2, something that more and more watches do, although not too many do it below 100 euros.

There are a total of 100 sports that can be quantified, a more than impressive figure and which also includes less common sports in these devices, such as yoga or Pilates, which broaden the range of users it is aimed at beyond “hardcore” athletes.

Its battery life depends on how you use the GPS, as with all running watches. Lasts 14 hours with continuous use of this chip or ten days with typical use.

Undoubtedly, all these characteristics make it one of the best sports watches in value for money, since it complies with several of the things that any watch of this type should have and also does it at a fairly low price.

Of course, although it can already be purchased, it is not yet available for shipment. It officially goes on sale on December 20, at which point it will ship to all buyers.

