In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort are Xiaomi’s closed and wired headphones that are also very cheap.

If you are looking for new headphones to listen to music and that also allow you to eliminate outside noise, you have many options, especially in wireless headphones. But what if you want them to be very cheap?

Xiaomi has a solution. These are the Mi headphones Comfort headphones, with a headband design and large ear pads that adapt to you to reduce noise.

Now you can buy this Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort in AliExpress for only 26 euros with shipping to Spain for very little.

Closed headphones with sound quality compatible with Hi-Res audio and with cable with microphone to connect it to your mobile.

In Spain they are difficult to find. On Amazon its price rises to 50 euros and there is no stock, although more units are expected to arrive.

What these Xiaomi headphones offer are above all comfort when wearing them, since despite being a headband they are fully padded to make resistance less painful.

In addition, the ear pads do the job to make them comfortable and also eliminate noise from the outside. This is what is called passive noise cancellation. Not to be confused with active noise cancellation.

Have touch controls on the sides to control playback or sound. They also use a 3.5mm cable and have a microphone so you don’t have to take your phone out of your pocket.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step.

They are compatible with high resolution audio and you can use it with any device with an audio jack such as laptops, tablets, mobiles or consoles that you have available

They will only cost you 26.80 euros on AliExpress plus shipping from China. But they guarantee delivery to your home in a maximum of 10 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.