The best promotions of the week of Black Friday on eBay with discount: mobiles, appliances, electric scooters and much more.

Little by little more stores are opening for the week of discounts that has just started and that will culminate on Friday, November 26, on Black Friday. As Amazon or AliExpress already did, now it is eBay that has begun to show many offers for Black Friday.

During this week the famous store is promoting hundreds of products that you can get with great discounts thanks to the special discount code for Black Friday.

You can get between 20% and 40% discount on selected eBay products using the code BLACKELEC before making the payment.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Just remember to use the discount code or they will charge you full price. In addition, many of these products are shipped from Spain or at most from within Europe, so delivery times are much shorter.

If you want to save time and money on your next Christmas shopping, these offers will be interesting to ensure you have a unit to give away in the next few days.

realme X50 Pro 5G – Black Friday Deals on eBay

realme X50 Pro 5G on eBay

realme X50 Pro 5G is a very interesting mobile from realme, compatible with 5G networks, with a large 6.4-inch screen and very powerful, so much so that it becomes your next mobile to play.

It has a Snapdragon 865 processor and the Adreno 650 graphics processor. It also has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Nothing to detract from is its 64 Mpx main camera and a 32 Mpx and 8 Mpx wide-angle selfie camera. Yes, it has two front cameras.

Of the 450 euros that it cost, they will remain at only 399 euros applying the code BLACKELEC before making the payment.

POCO X3 Pro – Black Friday Deals on eBay

POCO X3 Pro on eBay

This is a sign. If you see the POCO X3 Pro on sale in a store, buy it! It has been Amazon’s success in the early days of Black Friday to the point where they are out of stock. But on eBay they do stay and very cheap.

This POCO X3 Pro with 256 GB of storage will only cost you 199.99 euros. A very low price for a mobile with a Snapdragon 860 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 6.67-inch screen at 120 Hz, a 48-megapixel camera, a 5,160mAh battery and fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 – Black Friday Deals on eBay

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on eBay

The activity bracelet preferred by millions of people. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 it’s on sale right now on eBay Spain, with its new, larger, full-color screen, sports recognition, heart rate tracking, step counter, and more smart features.

On eBay you can already take it for only 35.99 euros by applying the coupon BLACKELEC. For these prices it is a safe purchase, as we discussed in our review.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro – Black Friday Deals on eBay

Xiaomi Redmi Buds Pro 3 on eBay

The latest version of Xiaomi wireless headphones are the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. A headset with good features and that maintains that low price of the products in the Redmi range.

These headphones have active noise cancellation, double Bluetooth connection, so you can have it connected to two devices and change according to your needs. And most importantly, a good autonomy of 28 hours with its charging box or 4 hours of playback.

With the code BLACKELEC You can subtract 14 euros and that way they cost you 55.99 euros.

Dreame F9 – Black Friday Deals on eBay

Dreame F9 on eBay

He’s man’s new best friend, and he’s not a dog, he’s a robot vacuum cleaner. Dream F9 It is a good robot vacuum cleaner that will be able to go around your house automatically to clean it of dust and other substances that remain on your floor, vacuuming it in an internal tank.

It has 5 advanced mapping functions of your home to avoid hitting walls or objects, it has a suction power of 2500 Pa, an autonomy of 2.5 hours and it has a WiFi connection to control it from wherever and whenever you want.

Take it for 183.20 euros by applying the code BLACKELEC on eBay.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 “- Black Friday Deals on eBay

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 “on eBay

One of the new Xiaomi Smart TV models to arrive in Spain is this 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1. A good TV full of smart features and compatible with 4K video on offer.

It is compatible with 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and also has Android TV and Chromecast integrated. You have much more information in our analysis.

Get this Smart TV for 469.99 euros on eBay. In this case, no code is necessary. Meanwhile, on Amazon, it costs 470 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer – Black Friday Deals on eBay

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer on eBay

Following the success of Xiaomi’s rice cooker, Xiaomi’s famous oil-free fryer arrived. And that’s the way it is, Xiaomi’s small appliances are very well received, so much so that you can take this one with you Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for very little.

It will only cost you 71.20 euros applying the coupon BLACKELEC before making the payment. You can also get it without a discount, for 88 euros, on Amazon.

KUGOO S1 Plus – Black Friday Deals on eBay

KUGOO S1 Plus on eBay

If you want to have an electric scooter to move around your city and you are looking for one with good autonomy and unbeatable price, this KUGOO S1 Plus it’s a good chance.

With the appearance of an electric scooter from Xiaomi, but definitely from another brand, you have a scooter with a 350W motor, a maximum load of 120 kilos, 3 speed modes with a limit of 25km / h and a autonomy of 30 kilometers.

Using the code BLACKELEC you get it for 50 euros less, staying at 229 euros.

realme Pad – eBay Black Friday Deals

realme Pad on eBay

Xiaomi has emerged as a competitor in the market for cheap tablets such as its Xiaomi Pad 5. It is about realme Pad, a tablet with a 10.4-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that is very cheap and perfect for watching videos or browsing the internet.

This tablet can cost you 199 euros buying it now on eBay, instead of the 259 euros that is its official price.

Xiaomi Mi Camera 360 ° 1080p – Black Friday Deals on eBay

Xiaomi Mi Cam 360 ° 1080p on eBay

If you want to know at all times what happens in your house and to be warned if there is any movement or strange noise when it should not be, this security camera Xiaomi Mi Cam 360 ° 1080p It will cover all your needs.

It has a Full HD sensor to be able to see and record videos in high definition. It also has night vision, two-way audio and WiFi connectivity to connect from wherever you want.

Get it for only 31.99 euros on eBay using the code BLACKELEC.

