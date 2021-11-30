In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In addition to mobiles, Xiaomi also sells several technological devices for the home, such as cordless vacuum cleaners that have little to envy those of specialized brands.

The conquest of the Spanish market by Xiaomi continues its course, and it seems that they intend to do so by crushing, flooding several sectors of new products, beyond mobiles and scooters, their two crown jewels.

There are also many other curious Xiaomi products in Spain, such as cordless vacuum cleaners, and cheap. One of them is the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Light, which officially costs 149 euros, but you can buy for almost half in AliExpress Plaza.

They are only 89 euros and with free shipping from Spain, since Plaza is the edition of this online store that has its warehouse in Spain, so all your orders avoid customs and unexpected surcharges in the form of VAT.

This cordless vacuum cleaner is quite light in weight, but also very powerful. It weighs only 1.2 kg and reaches 45 minutes of battery life.

In the field of broom vacuum cleaners, the Dyson catalog undoubtedly dominates, the leading brand for decades, deservedly also, taking into account the quality of its products.

Nevertheless, Xiaomi has arrived strong and this model is a good example of this, with a very light weight and a lot of power, enough to suck up all kinds of dirt, including pet hair or dirt embedded in carpets and rugs.

Reaches about 45 minutes of battery life, although it depends in good order on the mode you use, and it has two, one with more power and another with less.

The motor reaches a power of 50AW, which is not bad at all and puts its suction on a par with other models that are much more expensive.

It comes with all accessories, including various heads. At any time you can convert it directly into a handheld vacuum cleaner, for example to vacuum the car.

Obviously, there are many users who already have a robot vacuum cleaner at home, although these devices do not reach every corner and have their obvious limitations, something that makes it practically mandatory to have a vacuum cleaner at home, and if it is cordless, much better.

