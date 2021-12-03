In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the cheapest smart bracelets of the moment is the Huawei Band 6, especially now that Amazon has lowered it a little more in green.

Despite the many problems that Huawei continues to have with Google and with Android, its presence in other sectors is quite wide, such as in laptops with its Matebooks or in audio with FreeBuds, although for many years now years are smart watches one of its pillars.

These gadgets have smart bracelets as younger sisters, although these are becoming more and more alike, especially by screen size. Is what happens with a bracelet that now catches our attention: the Huawei Band 6, which Amazon has lowered to leave at only 34.90 euros.

It is a smartband that beats the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in price (which still costs 40 euros) and lacks, for example, a screen the size of the Huawei model, much wider and closer to smartwatches.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

In addition, this Huawei Band 6 has other details that make it a very good choice if you want to have advanced functions without investing too much money, such as the SpO2 measurement, blood oxygen saturation.

Add up to 14 day battery, a figure that falls within what can already be considered as outstanding, as well as the precision of its sensors in terms of heart rate, movement or calories burned.

We have been able to verify all this and more first-hand in our analysis of the Huawei Band 6, in which it would clearly be justified to pay its original price, even more so to pay the reduced price that Amazon Spain has right now.

Undoubtedly it deserves to be at the top of the list of best smart bracelets of 2021, and that beyond Xiaomi the competition is also fierce, with brands such as Samsung, Amazfit or Fitbit betting strongly on a growing sector.

