Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 12 Series in Chile, to inspire users to “celebrate life”

Xiaomi carried out in Colombia the long-awaited regional launch for Latin America of its Redmi Note 12 Series. Bogotá, the capital, witnessed the presentation of four devices, three of which will arrive in Chile: the Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12.

Building on the incredible success of the Redmi Note 11 Series, the Redmi Note 12 Series arrives to deliver dramatic enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. These include the camera system, battery life, charging speed, and user-friendly design, all at a great price. With the regional launch of the Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi once again demonstrates its commitment to bring the features of high-end smartphones within the reach of more people around the world and in Latam.

UNIQUE FEATURES THAT INVITE USERS TO “CELEBRATE LIFE”

The star of the Redmi Note 12 Series is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G, with its powerful triple camera system: a 200 MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide angle, and a macro camera. This device aims to redefine photography in the segment of mid-high-end smartphones. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also offers a great photography experience, delivering a large and powerful IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras for stunning shots, even in low-light scenarios. With powerful AI software algorithms, high image processing speeds and other features, it completes the camera experience even more.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will delight users with their remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, supporting Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®. Coupled with their flexible P-OLED materials, which allow for slimmer bezels, both devices deliver a magnificent and immersive viewing experience.

Likewise, these smartphones have high-level charging speeds, typical of flagships, with 120 W HyperCharge on Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G and 67 W fast charge on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and a long battery life. 5,000 mAh duration for prolonged daily use, even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is guaranteed with the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are already available in all Mi Store Chile and Xiaomi Online stores in the country, as well as in the main retailers at a price of $529,990 and $429,990 respectively.

ALWAYS EXPERIENCE SMOOTH AND STUNNING PERFORMANCE

Every device in the Series exceeds expectations well beyond its price segment. The Redmi Note 12 offers impressive performance and an enhanced entertainment experience. With 120Hz AMOLED displays, users will enjoy stunning image quality with accurate colors. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 685 mobile platform respectively, operations are smooth and seamless, enabling easy multitasking with higher power efficiency.

The new Redmi Note 12 features 33W fast charging and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which means users can use more apps and take more photos without battery issues. Add to all this a solid AI triple camera, an impressive night mode feature, as well as a host of fun and useful features and filters, and both devices are putting high-end cameras, reserved only for flagship phones, in the hands of more users and at affordable prices.

The Redmi Note 12 is now available in all Mi Store Chile and Xiaomi Online stores in the country, as well as in the main retailers at a price of $229,990.

XIAOMI

LOOK YOUR BEST SELF WITH THE REDMI WATCH 3

With a sharp 1.75″ AMOLED screen, Redmi Watch 3 has been designed to ensure readability in bright sunlight. The bezel of this device is constructed with a high-gloss metal finish with NCVM technology, providing a premium look and feel in two color options: black and ivory. In addition, two special edition straps and over 200 built-in watch faces are available to suit your individual fashion taste and attitude.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a GPS compatible with the five major satellite positioning systems and 121 sports modes, including six automatically recognized sports modes, along with blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep and other health monitoring functions. It has a waterproof rating of 5 ATM, with a reliable battery life of up to 12 days in typical use.

Redmi Watch 3 ensures stable and efficient performance. In addition to its attractive design, it features an HD speaker and noise-canceling microphone for clear and smooth Bluetooth phone calls.