Xiaomi seems compromised by improve home connectivity, not only in relation to Internet of Things devices with smart bulbs and plugs, it has also been proposed improve home WiFi connection.

The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 It is a connection system formed by two devices that connect to the operator’s router and improve the WiFi signal and its capacity to connect many more devices without losing speed or WiFi coverage.

Set up a router system It may seem like something very complicated, but the truth is that Xiaomi has made the process really simple and by making the router itself automatically do all the dirty work of configuration, so the user does not need to have knowledge of networks. Connect and go!

Xiaomi AX3000Dimensions97 mm x 97 mm x 222 mmColorBlackWireless network802.11ax | Up to 2976 Mbps (574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz and 2,402 in 5 GHz) Physical connection 10/100 / 1,000 Mbps Ethernet WAN | 3 x 10/100 / 1000Mbps LANQualcomm IPQ5000 Processor | 1 GHz Dual-Core A53 | NPU | 256MB memory Buttons WPS pairing button | ResetNFCNoLED IndicatorYes, Power and ConnectionSoftwareMiWiFi ROM based on OpenWRT | Mi Home App | Router websitePrice149 euros

Analysis of the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 by sections:

It does not look like a router to use, but it will not go unnoticed

We started this Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 review speaking of its design. It may seem frivolous to consider its design but, in all probability, it will be very visible in your living room, office or bedroom. What less than having a beautiful design that does not clash with the decoration of your home!

It is enough to remove the pair of devices that make up the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 from its box to realize that this is not a router to use.

These are two matt black towers of 222mm high and 97mm side With a style closer to gaming than the characteristic minimalism style with a predominance of white to which the Chinese brand has accustomed us.

Slots of about 15mm run through each corner of the router and intersect at the top. At the bottom we find a sponge that prevents it from slipping or damage the furniture on which you install.

Luckily that somewhat aggressive style and gaming cut it does not include more than two LED lights in one of the corners that go unnoticed when they are turned off.

In the opposite corner, we find all the router connectors and buttons. The highlights are the 4 Ethernet ports (1 WAN and 3 LAN) that allow extensive wired connectivity from either device.

Without a doubt, this good connectivity is one of the great positive points of this system that, unlike other WiFi Mesh systems such as Amazon Eero 6 —Which we discussed here— did not have additional LAN ports on the device furthest from the router.

Along with the network connection ports we also find the sync button, the hole to restart the router and the power connector.

At the base of each of the sides of the router we find some vents that connect with those of the upper part.

These slots create a chimney effect that favors the entry of fresh air from the bottom pushing the hot air inside upwards to expel it through the upper part maintaining a constant flow of natural cooling.

Simple commissioning without dispensing with the attendant router

We come to one of the most controversial points for a WiFi Mesh router system: the installation and configuration of the devices.

Xiaomi has simplified the installation process of the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 allowing any user to install it in just a few minutes and without prior technical knowledge.

The pack of two AX3000 routers that Xiaomi has sent us includes everything we may need to start it up and allows to cover a maximum surface of 370 m2, a really wide coverage for only two devices, but it is possible to add up to 8 new routers additional to scale coverage.

The first step will be to install the Xiaomi Mi Home app (or Xiaomi Home) available for Android and iOS. If you already have other Xiaomi devices, you may already have it installed since it is in charge of centralizing the management of all connected Xiaomi devices. The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is no exception.

Once installed on your device, simply turn off your operator’s router and use the included network cable to connect the WAN port of the AX3000 with one of the network ports of the carrier router.

Afterwards, the Xiaomi router is turned on, and then the operator’s. It may take a couple of minutes for the carrier router to complete its connection and recognize the new device that has been connected to it.

As it starts, the second router can be installed in any other room in the house. After that time, it is time to start configuring the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 from the mobile.

Xiaomi’s router creates a new WiFi network and you just have to connect to it to start a configuration wizard that guides the user step by step. In this wizard you establish the name that the new WiFi network will have and the connection password that the devices that want to use it must enter.

After a few seconds, this new WiFi will appear in the list of available WiFi networks. When the router’s LED is solid white, just press the Mesh button on both devices to synchronize them and make the WiFi network extend its coverage.

When they finish both routers will have both LEDs solid white and the new system will appear in the Mi Home app from where the main functions can be configured.

Xiaomi’s WiFi Mesh system does not replace the operator’s router, but it replaces it in the part of WiFi management, a section in which operator routers tend to be very basic and not very powerful. Hence, you have problems of lack of coverage and loss of speed when moving away from the router.

To avoid interference and saturation of the frequency spectrum, We recommend turning off the WiFi signal of the operator’s router since the AX3000 network will be the one to which all devices must be connected

The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 has WiFi 6 that optimizes the management of the WiFi network through other associated technologies such as Beamforming, which focuses the signal on the devices, improving speed; Mu-MIMO, to improve device management or BBS coloring that separates the frequency of Wi-Fi from that of neighboring networks, among other technologies.

All this translates into a greater capacity of the network bandwidth up to 160 Mhz, managing to transmit a greater amount of data in a period of time, and manage up to 254 devices No bottlenecks since the system determines if they connect to the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz band according to the needs of each.

In practical terms, the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 has provided us with a considerable improvement in network stability and a significant increase in connection speed in the rooms furthest from the operator’s router.

As a reference, the operator’s router delivers without problems the symmetric 300 Mbps contracted with the operator when measured together with the router both by cable and by WiFi.

Contracted speed 300 Mbps symmetrical Living room (next to the router) (download / upload) Office (download / upload) Operator router with network cable 305 Mbps / 309 Mbps-Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 with network cable 306 Mbps / 309 Mbps 303 Mbps / 309 Mbps Operator router with WiFi304 Mbps / 274 Mbps146 Mbps / 52.1 Mbps Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 with WiFi313 Mbps / 307 Mbps316 Mbps / 307 Mbps

Reality breaks through when the same measurements are taken from the room that I have enabled as an office where I have installed the second unit of the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, located about 15 meters from the router and with some rooms in between.

In that scenario, the operator’s router barely manages to transmit 20% of the 300 Mbps contracted upload speed and slightly more than 50% download and it does so with an unstable and poor quality signal, as I tell you in this report about my odyssey with the WiFi coverage of my house.

As important as the speed is the stability of the network and that the data packets are not lost in transmission, something that as seen in the captures, the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 has more than achieved without affecting the final speed.

In terms of performance and speed, the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 has demonstrated impeccable performance, but we would have liked it to add some of the new connectivity technologies, such as the use of NFC to facilitate the connection of mobile devices to the network just by bringing them closer to the router.

Basic controls from the Xiaomi Mi Home app and more complete from the browser

The same simplicity that we found in the connection is also carried out to the configuration and management of the network from the Mi Home app.

The app offers a fairly intuitive view of the configuration options and optimization processes that are limited to the push of a button leaving it up to the system itself to carry out the appropriate processes (change channels, reconnect devices to another frequency band, etc.) to fine-tune the operation of the network.

The only but that we can put to this app is that it has so many icons per section that in some the statement of the function it carries out is cut off, giving it a somewhat overloaded appearance.

For everything else is a easy to use app with no complicated features. The options it offers are sufficient for basic day-to-day management, but it does not allow you to configure advanced network settings, such as open ports, MAC filtering, etc.

To adjust these advanced parameters it will be necessary to access the router configuration options with the web interface from the browser.

Even from this web interface, Xiaomi has taken care to maintain a certain simplicity and the configuration menu is divided into a more basic and simple section, and an option Advanced from where you can apply filters by MAC, manage ports and DNS or apply priorities for traffic with QoS.

An easy way to improve your home WiFi connection in 2 minutes even if you don’t know anything about networks

We reached the final stretch of this Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 review with the satisfaction of verifying in first person that it is becoming easier to improve the connectivity of homes without having prior knowledge.

It is true that the gaming-inspired aesthetics that the latest Xiaomi network products have is not the most suitable for all decorations but, even so, having hidden antennas helps them go unnoticed.

The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 performance it is really good at maintaining the speed and stability of the connection throughout the house and, with only two elements, it manages to extend the coverage for a large area.

Count on three LAN ports on each unit They allow you to improve the connection of televisions, NAS drives and other items by cable away from the router. The shortage of these connectors is one of the great drawbacks of existing Mesh systems on the market.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi Mesh router system that, with only two elements, offers coverage for 370 m2, optimizing connections with Wi-Fi 6.

The two-item pack that Xiaomi has sent us for this analysis has price of 149 euros. This is a really competitive price as some direct competitors like the TP-Link Deco X60 Plus of similar benefits, but with a price of 285.60 euros.

For all this, the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is a system that has a lot to say in the field of improved connectivity in homes now that the pandemic has accelerated the implementation of telecommuting and video calling.