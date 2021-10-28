In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a mobile with top features at a very reasonable price, now you have the opportunity to get one of Amazon’s most desired smartphones for very little. We are talking about the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, which is on offer at 175 euros cheaper.

The mobile telephony market is very competitive and today we can find terminals with top features at prices much cheaper than those of premium range smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is a good example of this type of phone. It is one of the most desired on Amazon And right now it is on sale for only 474.25 euros, an amount of the most adjusted for everything that this terminal offers.

In the official Xiaomi store it costs 649.99 euros, so you save no less than 175 euros thanks to this offer. If we take a look at Amazon’s price history we see that it has fallen below 480 euros on rare occasions, so it is a good time to buy it cheaper.

High-end smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB p 256 GB of storage that does not lack anything, it even has a 108 Mpix and 5G camera.

Specifically, the model that is on offer is the one that has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, finished in silver.

This Xiaomi mobile brings together many ingredients to be a mobile of the premium range, although it does not officially belong to this segment.

And it is that it presents technical specifications at the height of higher ranges, driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor, the same one that integrates its older brother, the Xiaomi Mi 11.

It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR 10+. Thanks to this, it is ideal for consuming multimedia content or playing mobile games.

The photographic equipment consists of a main Samsung sensor of 108 Mpx, capable of recording video in 8K at 30 fps and 4K at up to 60 fps. It is accompanied by an 8 Mpx ultra wide angle and a 5 Mpx telemacro camera. The front camera is 20 Mpx to take quality selfies.

As far as autonomy is concerned, its 4,520 mAh battery provides about 6 hours of screen with automatic brightness. It supports fast charging at 33 W and comes with a compatible charger in the box.

At ComputerHoy.com we have had the opportunity to test the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G and it seems to us that it is a balanced and very well measured mobile in practically all aspects, so it is a highly recommended terminal at the price it has in this offer.

