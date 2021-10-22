Xiaomi has released a ton of devices this year, but without a doubt, one of the ones I was looking forward to the most was the oilless fryer or My Smart Air Fryer.

I do not like to call it a fryer because it is not, since it is a convection oven, but what it is is a device that can get you out of trouble and that will allow us to cook rich, fast, controlling the process from a distance and , above all, something healthier.

And, after a week and a half trying it, I tell you my impressions and opinion of Xiaomi’s oil-free ‘fryer’ in this review.

Xiaomi Air FryerDimensions33.5 x 30.4 x 25.2 cmWeight5.2 kgControlControl wheel | With the mobile | Google AssistantConnectivityWi-FiTemperature40º – 200ºCCapacity3,5 litersMaterial of the basketPTFEPower1,500 WPriceAbout 99 euros in Amazon

Analysis sections of the Xiaomi oil-free fryer:

Futuristic and minimalist, but with a predilection for footprints

The Mi Smart Air Fryer stands out for several things, but one of its strongest points is the design. And it is that, it is a fairly compact appliance with a very Xiaomi design, as we are accustomed to with the Mijia house.

The finish is in a very neat white that It is elegant and that catches the traces that gives pleasure, but despite that detail, I like how minimalist it is.

We have a lever to pull the container, a control wheel, a central button on the screen itself and a touch button to turn on the device.

Nothing more, but we don’t really need more to control the oven, as we will see later.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

At the back we have a hot air outlet and it is advisable to leave a couple of spans between that outlet and the wall so that it flows as easily and at the base we have a series of slots through which air enters.

The scoop or container in which we put the food has a capacity of 3.5 liters and here are two things to say.

The first is that it is convenient to remove it and put it in to put the food. It has a non-stick coating that works really well, a double bottom to facilitate both cleaning and fat filtration and it also has a rack that we can put on and take off depending on the food we are going to prepare.

In that sense, I liked it, but the size is somewhat small depending on which foods and depending on how much we are at home.

In my case we are a couple and we have not had any problems except on two occasions: when making chips, such as bagged potatoes, and when making cookies, since for these two preparations you have to make three or four rounds of baking to have a certain amount.

But hey, for the rest and to continue with the design, I think it is quite beautiful and, of course, much easier to understand and with a better design than many appliances of the style.

Very easy to use with its control wheel or with the mobile

Oh well, the key to these devices is ease of use and how good, or not, each recipe comes out. We will talk about the latter later, since now we are going to focus on control. And, believe me, it’s a breeze.

We will be able to use the fryer both with the mobile phone and with the voice and, obviously, with the manual controls of the appliance itself.

With the roulette we will be able to control going from left to right through the menus, as well as raising and lowering both the time and the temperature, which it goes from 40º to 200º.

With a touch on the screen we accept and with a long press we cancel and the fryer itself, although I do not like to call it that because it is not a deep fryer, it has a series of predefined settings for different types of dishes such as fish, meat, potatoes or vegetables.

I have used these modes at times and they work well, really, but in the end whenever I do not control the device with my mobile, I adjust the time and temperature parameters manually.

Oh well, Much of the grace of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is the control with the mobile and ‘smart’ functions.

As soon as we turn on the fryer for the first time and open the Xiaomi Home app, the connection occurs and is super easy, since in my case absolutely nothing had to be done.

This app is used to control the process remotely and we will be able to link it with Assistant to control some processes with the voice, making things very easy if, for example, we have stained hands.

In addition to being able to control the modes and parameters that we can control from the appliance, but from the mobile, we will also have about 100 recipes explained and with the perfect time and temperature for each case because an avocado with egg is not the same as vegetables with tempura, some cookies or a sponge cake.

As I say, the user experience is intuitive and very simple. When the machine has preheated pita, we take out the basket, put the food in, put the basket back in … and the cooking process begins automatically.

In addition, it is very easy to program any of the modes to define that it begins to make food at the time we want. In this sense it is quality of life.

Some foods and recipes need us to turn them over and that also indicates this with a beep. When the fryer considers that it is time, it beeps so that we turn the food over and, when the basket is inserted, it starts up again.

Ah! Something important, consumption. When it is preheating it ‘eats’ 1,580 W. It is still normal.

And another thing, when we’re cooking, the bottom half burns a little bit, but the top half stays perfectly cool.

Tasty recipes in a basket for one … two people

And how is what we prepare? Well, certainly, rich. We have made several recipes and during this week we have been using it well to make little things both on our own and following exactly what the application says.

But hey, I’m going to focus on some things that have caught my attention to tell how was the experience. The first thing we did, of course, was dump frozen potatoes to make some fries that came out great without a drop of oil and crispy.

They come out as if you made them in the air oven, no more, no less, but the next time we started making potato chips, like bagged potatoes. You have to laminate them with the mandolin, put them in the water for a few minutes, dry them, season them and put them in the deep fryer, everything as the recipe in the app says.

They did not leave. I think we split them too thin and over-toasted. In addition, since you have to put them separate from each other, you have to do them in two or three batches, so you spend an hour to make the potatoes.

Next were crisps, but natural, we cut the potatoes. AND The truth is that they came out cooked and very good, but not with that typical crunchy potato chip.

If we go to other recipes, the brownie is very easy to make following the recipe, although it may be somewhat small and this recipe must be corrected, since it has an excess of salt that is annoying in the final brownie. The next time we did it, we eliminated some of that salt and it was delicious.

The avocado with egg has also been delicious and has been following a recipe in the app, but what surprised me the most were the cookies.

The recipe is for cookies with raisins, but we substitute the raisins for chocolate. This recipe also tells you to put 160 grams of brown sugar and another 160 of normal sugar and, since it seemed like a borrada, we only added 200 grams of brown sugar.

They came out very sweet and on the second day, tougher, they were great. They look a lot like the typical chocolate cookies from a bakery, for example.

And of course, some precooked ones like vegan nuggets in batter or tempura vegetables it also comes out crispier than in a resistance oven.

The ones we have tried come out very well, but those precooked ones leave an unbearable fried smell, especially if, like us, you don’t usually fry.

And no, you don’t have to add a pinch of extra oil, but the precooked ones will leave a fast food chain smell throughout the house.

A convection oven, yes, but ‘smart’ and with good results

In the end, and this is the most important thing and what I want to make clear, is that this is nothing more than a convection oven, a traditional air oven, but with a very cute and very compact design.

The basket is small for what recipes and I think that a family of four could not use this to prepare whole meals because they would spend a good time cooking and the little device consumes its own, but for a couple or someone who lives alone, I think it is a good device.

And, be careful, I think it is whether you have an oven or not, since the control with the mobile is very useful to, for example, leave something preparing and that the ‘completed’ notice reaches the clock or the mobile.

Xiaomi oil-free fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters. It has an adjustable temperature of between 40 and 200 ºC, it is programmable and can be controlled from the mobile using the Mijia app.

For about 100 euros, which is what this Xiaomi oil-free fryer is around, I think it is quite worth it, especially if you want to start removing a few calories from meals.