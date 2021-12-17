In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy cheap headphones but with top features, Xiaomi has some for sale that also just dropped a little more in price.

Xiaomi has many products for sale in Spain, although some of them are quite unknown, and not because they are from sectors with little demand, much less. A clear case of this is the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, which are already on sale in our country.

It’s a true wireless earbuds, probably the best that Xiaomi has for sale right now, and also on offer. Amazon has lowered the price of these helmets to 59.99 euros, its lowest historical price.

They are a bargain if you look at their characteristics, and to begin with, they are headphones with ANC, active noise cancellation, but not only that but they also have wireless charging.

Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, fast charging in its case, fast connectivity with two devices and autonomy of up to 6 hours per charge.

This Amazon offer on the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro affects only the gray model, since it is available in two more colors. They are all identical except for the aesthetic aspect.

The audio quality, according to the comments of the users who have been able to test them, is quite good, enough at least, since comparing the sound quality of two different models is sometimes very complicated.

Battery life can reach 28 hours in total, adding of course the successive charges offered by its cover.

With this model Xiaomi wants to put in trouble those who are its main rivals in this segment, that of cheap wireless headphones but with noise cancellation, where there are firms such as Sony or Jabra with a firm implementation worldwide.

Obviously, in parallel it also has other truly low cost models, which are sweeping among wireless helmets for less than 20 euros, such as the Redmi Airdots 2 that have been the best sellers for several years now.

