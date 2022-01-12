In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The two cheap Android tablets that are breaking the market head-to-head so you can decide which one is better.

Have become in a few months on the queens of Android tablets. Both the new Xiaomi tablet and the one from realme have gone from nowhere to be the most desired thanks to their technical characteristics, but also to their price.

Xiaomi Pad 5 has managed to become one of the most interesting Android tablets due to its characteristics, while realme Pad It does it for the price. But which one is better?

We want to compare this Xiaomi Pad 5 and realme Pad because surely you are looking for one to buy and these two are options that you have in mind. And although there are obvious differences in their specifications on paper, with this article we want to explain why you should choose one or the other.

The differences in specifications and prices are enough to confuse and consider a model that may not be the most successful for you. Let’s start to solve doubts, but remember that you can read the Xiaomi Pad 5 review.

FeaturesXiaomi Mi Pad 5realme Pad11-inch LCD screen | 2560 x 1600 pixel QHD + resolution | 120 Hz | 275 dpi | HDR10 and Dolby Vision | Brightness 500 nits 10.4-inch LCD | Resolution 2000 x 1200 pixelsProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 860MediaTek Helio G80Memory RAM6 GB LPDDR53 / 4/6 GBStorage128 GB32 / 64/128 GBRear cameras13 Mpx8 MpxFront cameras8 Mpx8MpxBattery8,720 mAh | 33 W load | 22.5 W charger in the box 7.100 mAh | Charging 18 WWiFi connectivity 6 | 4G | Bluetooth 5.1 | GPS | USB Type CWiFi 5 | Bluetooth 5.0 | 4GExtrasMagnetic keyboard case | StylusNoDimensions6.85mm thick246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9mmWeight511 grams440 gramsOperating systemAndroid 11 + MIUIAndroid 11 + realme UI for Pad

The price difference is important, but not how you think

At the moment you can get a Xiaomi Pad 5 for 390 euros with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. A realme Pad now costs 193 euros in its version of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage.

The price difference is already telling you a story, that one is more expensive than the other, but for compelling reasons. But is that these almost 200 euros of difference They can be decisive in choosing a tablet.

But the differences are important, so much so that spending a little more will be more interesting in the long run.

Screens the same size, but very different

The technical specifications tell us that realme Pad has a 10.4 inch screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. While Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 11 inch screen with resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The reality is that the size and resolution are practically identical and the vast majority will not notice the change. They even use the same LCD panel technology.

But if there is one detail that makes the difference, it is the soda. Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 120 Hz refresh, which makes the animations faster, a detail that really makes a difference and you will notice, because you will not want to return to other screens.

Snapdragon vs Helio: in terms of processors there is a clear winner

One of the differences of these tablets is the type of processor that their manufacturers have chosen. Xiaomi has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a mid-range processor that works quite well and that has been put to the test in many mobiles.

realme has opted for a processor MediaTek Helio G80 which is cheaper than Qualcomm’s options.

They are both octa-core processors, but made with different processes. While the Helio G80 uses the 12nm process, Qualcomm’s uses the 7nm process.

No surprise, Qualcomm’s processor is far better on the two features that matter the most: CPU and GPU performance. It also has an advantage in battery life.

Using the standard benchmark application on the market, AnTuTu 9, Snapdragon 860 features a score of 550,528, while Helio G80 reaches 222,321 points.

The more storage the better, but both accept microSD card

Xiaomi made the decision to choose a storage of 128 GB for your Xiaomi Pad 5. And although it can be increased with a microSD card, there are no other versions with more or less capacity.

Meanwhile, with a realme Pad you can choose capacities of 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB. You have more options to choose from and you can always add a microSD card to expand it.

In this case the option to choose less or more capacity is a bonus because many people do not need more than 64 GB. And in case you need more space, there are the microSD.

Battery for all day

The most typical use of a tablet is to watch videos. Whether it’s streaming apps or YouTube, videos are the essential part of tablet life. That’s why the screen is an important feature, but so is the battery.

With a 7,100mAh realme Pad battery it can last you many hours. It also has an 18W fast charge, which is great to recharge quickly when you are running out of power.

Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad (2021): which is better and how do they differ?

But is that Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 8,720mAh battery, a quite important difference that will give you more autonomy, even having a more powerful and demanding processor.

Yes, the Xiaomi tablet has a higher capacity battery because its components require more energy, but in the end this translates into more hours of use.

Conclusion: better invest a little more in a more powerful tablet with a better battery

We know that the price difference is important, but a tablet should last you several years and during that time you have to have the best possible performance. That is why we believe that right now Xiaomi Pad 5 is the best possible option.

Just for having a better performance and battery it is already worth it. You will avoid frustrations by spending a little more.

If the budget is very tight, we still believe that realme Pad is still a good tablet for content consumption use such as watching videos, browsing the internet and using social networks. Not so much to play.

They are 390 euros for a Xiaomi Pad 5 or 193 euros for a realme Pad. You already have the important details that you should know, now the decision is yours.

